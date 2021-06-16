70% of residents ages 12+ have first doses

Seventy per cent of Hastings-Prince Edward residents ages 12 and older have now received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the area’s health unit announced Wednesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 107,824 residents had received a first dose, while 23,089, or 14 per cent of the 12-plus age group, had received second doses.

Thursday’s additional vaccination clinic is booked fully, while space is limited at the extra one scheduled for June 23 at the Madoc Township hall in Eldorado.

An appointment is required. To book, visit tinyurl.com/hpeclinic or call 613-966-5500 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and follow prompts to the COVID-19 vaccination call centre. Help is also available via e-mail at covidvaccine@hpeph.ca.

For all regular vaccination clinics, use the provincial booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit also announced one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday in Quinte West: a man in his 30s who did not require hospitalization.