70% of residents ages 12+ have first doses
Article content
Seventy per cent of Hastings-Prince Edward residents ages 12 and older have now received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the area’s health unit announced Wednesday.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 107,824 residents had received a first dose, while 23,089, or 14 per cent of the 12-plus age group, had received second doses.
70% of residents ages 12+ have first doses Back to video
Thursday’s additional vaccination clinic is booked fully, while space is limited at the extra one scheduled for June 23 at the Madoc Township hall in Eldorado.
An appointment is required. To book, visit tinyurl.com/hpeclinic or call 613-966-5500 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and follow prompts to the COVID-19 vaccination call centre. Help is also available via e-mail at covidvaccine@hpeph.ca.
For all regular vaccination clinics, use the provincial booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.
The health unit also announced one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday in Quinte West: a man in his 30s who did not require hospitalization.
Advertisement
Article content
There were no new recoveries, deaths, variants of concern or outbreaks of COVID-19 in the two counties.
One person was in hospital but not in intensive care.
Across Ontario, there were 384 new cases, 722 recoveries and12 more deaths, the province’s website stated. To date 8,935 people in the province had died of COVID-19.
Ontario’s hospitalizations increased by five cases compared to a day earlier and totalled 438. Of those, 377 required intensive care, with 242 of them needing ventilators to breathe.
Canada recorded 824 new cases for a total of more than 1.41 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 22 new deaths nationally; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 25,943.
There had been nearly 176.7 million cases around the world, with more than 3.82 million of them fatal. More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.