8 Wing Trenton airlifts COVID-19 aid to India

Canada’s humanitarian aid to COVID-19 stricken India continues to be airlifted from 8 Wing Trenton.

Canadian Armed Forces’ ground crews loaded a CC-150 Polaris Tuesday with 350 ventilators to help the country cope with a new wave of the coronvairus that has claimed the lives of 250,000 people as health officials struggle to meet the demand.

The shipment also contained 25,000 doses of Remdesivir medicine to help patients fight the virus.

India reported 348,421 new daily cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and its total cases has exceeded 23 million.

Alexia Crozier, public affairs officer with Department of National Defence, told The Intelligencer Wednesday the first humanitarian aid flight May 5 landed May 8 and was followed Tuesday with a second airlift.

“The medical supplies on board the RCAF aircraft included the antiviral Veklury (Remdesivir), as well as 50 ventilators both provided by Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). A second flight to India to transport an additional 300 ventilators departed from Trenton yesterday morning,” Crozier said.