Vaccine certificates now in effect, but don't blame workers: Ford
Patrons of indoor dining, gyms, movie theatres and certain other venues in Ontario now have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a system the premier says he imposed reluctantly as a way to avoid future lockdowns.
The certificate requirement took effect Wednesday and Premier Doug Ford said he’ll lift it as soon as he is able. He would not divulge what his criteria will be for ending it, apart from advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, and other public health experts.
Moore has said he believes the certificate system will lead to a boost in vaccinations, particularly among those ages 20 to 39, since that cohort often frequents venues covered by the system.
Ford said the system is needed to ensure Ontario doesn’t lose the gains it has made during the pandemic.
He urged Ontarians not to direct their frustrations toward businesses and their staff.
Some business groups have called for Ontario to lift capacity limits now that all customers have to be vaccinated. Capacity at such venues as gyms, yoga studios, bowling alleys and concert halls remain capped at 50 per cent.
Some businesses have said they feel prepared to implement the system but worry about confrontations with some patrons. Health Minister Christine Elliott has advised them to call 911 in those situations if they feel threatened.
There are penalties for non-compliance but Ford said enforcement will start with education.
While venues will have to check paper or digital vaccine receipts with identification at first, the province has said it will streamline the process with a planned Oct. 22 launch of a QR code and mobile verification application for businesses.
Local statistics
Hastings-Prince Edward’s total number of active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday rose slightly to 37, with six new cases, two recoveries and no deaths reported by the region’s health unit.
Two people were on ventilators in Belleville General Hospital’s regional intensive-care unit.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated four of the new cases were people without vaccination for COVID-19; one case was vaccinated partially, the other fully.
A total of five cases, one of them new, were linked to the outbreak at a Sept. 17 baseball game at Trenton’s Bain Park. Unvaccinated people who attended should seek testing immediately and then self-isolate, the health unit has advised.
More information on COVID-19 is available at hpepublichealth.ca.
- With files from Intelligencer staff