Patrons of indoor dining, gyms, movie theatres and certain other venues in Ontario now have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a system the premier says he imposed reluctantly as a way to avoid future lockdowns.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The certificate requirement took effect Wednesday and Premier Doug Ford said he’ll lift it as soon as he is able. He would not divulge what his criteria will be for ending it, apart from advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, and other public health experts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccine certificates now in effect, but don't blame workers: Ford Back to video

Moore has said he believes the certificate system will lead to a boost in vaccinations, particularly among those ages 20 to 39, since that cohort often frequents venues covered by the system.

Ford said the system is needed to ensure Ontario doesn’t lose the gains it has made during the pandemic.

He urged Ontarians not to direct their frustrations toward businesses and their staff.

Some business groups have called for Ontario to lift capacity limits now that all customers have to be vaccinated. Capacity at such venues as gyms, yoga studios, bowling alleys and concert halls remain capped at 50 per cent.

Some businesses have said they feel prepared to implement the system but worry about confrontations with some patrons. Health Minister Christine Elliott has advised them to call 911 in those situations if they feel threatened.

There are penalties for non-compliance but Ford said enforcement will start with education.

While venues will have to check paper or digital vaccine receipts with identification at first, the province has said it will streamline the process with a planned Oct. 22 launch of a QR code and mobile verification application for businesses.