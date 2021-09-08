Active COVID case count rises to 32 after six new cases reported

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on Wednesday recorded six new local cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, causing the region’s number of active cases to rise to 32.

It was an increase of five cases from Tuesday’s count.

Two people with COVID-19 remained in Belleville General Hospital, one of them in intensive care but without needing a ventilator, the health unit reported.

The health unit declared an end to an outbreak at an undisclosed Prince Edward County workplace. The outbreak had been declared Aug. 7. Two other outbreaks – at an undisclosed Belleville child care facility and at Marmora’s Caressant Care Retirement Residence – continued, but without any new cases.

All of the new cases involved people younger than age 70. Four were in Belleville. North Hastings and Prince Edward County each had one.

Health unit statistics showed one case was due to local spread. Another, that of a person with full vaccination, was an infection contracted outside the region. Five of the cases were among unvaccinated people; modes of transmission in four cases hadn’t been confirmed.

Since the pandemic began, 600 of the region’s 1,301 cases have been due to variants of concern. Recoveries totalled 1,257 as of Wednesday. Twelve residents in total had died of COVID-19.

Among residents 12 and older, more than 84 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 75 per cent had received two.