Active COVID cases decline to 115; nine new cases

Saturday’s local COVID-19 statistics show fewer new cases and decreasing active ones, though hospital numbers remained unchanged from Friday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported nine new cases with 115 active, a decrease from Friday’s count of 134.

There were four new ones in Belleville, two in Quinte West, and one each in Tyendinaga-Deseronto, Prince Edward County and North Hastings.

Five of the cases were due to close contact with infected people, with one of those linked to an outbreak. The mode of transmission in four cases wasn’t yet known.

There were 13 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, six of them in Belleville’s regional intensive care unit. One person was on a ventilator.

“Some are local and some are patients transferred from other areas,” Quinte Health Care communications director Catherine Walker wrote via e-mail.

There remained four active outbreaks, all in Belleville, with the most recent being a community outbreak declared Friday. Sixteen cases had to date been associated with the four outbreaks.

Since the pandemic began there had been 804 local cases, 682 of them deemed to have recovered – compared to 654 as of Friday – plus seven deaths.

Doses of vaccine administered increased to 50,146 and 10 more people had been vaccinated fully for a total of 3,281.