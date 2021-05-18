Active COVID cases decline to 55; ICU outbreak ends
Vaccination clinics in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties are booked through June 4, but with everyone ages 18 and older now eligible, those seeking shots are advised to keep trying.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said new appointment dates continue to be added as soon as vaccine doses are available.
“We do encourage people to book. It may require a bit of patience,” he said Tuesday.
“We know there’s a lot of demand for the vaccine in the local area, and that’s fantastic.”
He recommended eligible people needing first doses join the standby list at hpepublichealth.ca, though there are not “a significant number” of appointments available for those on the list.
Toumishey said nearly 7,000 doses were administered in the previous seven days.
The numbers of active cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the two counties have again decreased, with 55 cases and five outbreaks still active.
The health unit’s daily COVID-19 report showed five new cases: two each in central Hastings County and Quinte West and one in Belleville.
There were 14 people with the virus hospitalized locally, with six of those in intensive care and five on ventilators.
The total case count to date was 1,071, with recoveries totalling 1,006, after 11 new recoveries Tuesday. There were no new deaths.
At the health unit, Dr. Ethan Toumishey said the general downward trend of statistics is “very encouraging,” though he noted the virus continues to spread locally.
As predicted last week by Quinte Health Care, the outbreak in the regional intensive care unit in Belleville General Hospital was declared Tuesday to have ended. Declared May 4, it was limited to three cases: one staff member, since cleared by the health unit to return to work, and two patients, both transferred to Belleville General’s Quinte 5 unit. The Quinte 5 outbreak continued and totalled 28 cases as of Tuesday.
About 41 per cent of the counties’ residents had received their first dose of vaccine and four per cent were vaccinated fully, with two doses. Both percentages were increases of one per cent compared to Monday’s rates.
Ontario on Tuesday reported 1,616 new cases – the first time in weeks the number has been below 2,000. There were 17 more deaths linked to the virus and 2,502 recoveries.
The province’s effective reproduction number – an estimate of the average number of people infected by one person with the virus – was 0.89. Experts say a number of less than one is needed to curb the spread.
Toumishey said the size of the local public health region, combined with fluctuating daily statistics, make it difficult to calculate the local reproduction number.
“Our numbers are too small for it to be a really stable metric.”
Canada, meanwhile, saw 6,424 new cases and 60 new deaths, Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center reported.
Since the pandemic began, Canada had recorded 1,342,206 confirmed cases and 24,964 deaths.
Tuesday’s global totals were nearly 163.77 million cases and almost 3.4 million deaths.