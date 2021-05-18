Active COVID cases decline to 55; ICU outbreak ends

Article content

Vaccination clinics in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties are booked through June 4, but with everyone ages 18 and older now eligible, those seeking shots are advised to keep trying.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said new appointment dates continue to be added as soon as vaccine doses are available.

“We do encourage people to book. It may require a bit of patience,” he said Tuesday.

“We know there’s a lot of demand for the vaccine in the local area, and that’s fantastic.”

He recommended eligible people needing first doses join the standby list at hpepublichealth.ca, though there are not “a significant number” of appointments available for those on the list.

Toumishey said nearly 7,000 doses were administered in the previous seven days.

The numbers of active cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the two counties have again decreased, with 55 cases and five outbreaks still active.