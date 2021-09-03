Local active cases of COVID-19 increased again Friday as eight new cases were reported, with three of them due to an outbreak at a Marmora retirement home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

First declared Aug. 27, the outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Residence had, by Friday, resulted in 11 cases, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Active COVID cases increase to 38 Back to video

The health unit recorded a total of 38 active cases in the region, up from 34 on Thursday. There were three new recoveries.

No patients with COVID-19 were in local hospitals.

Another of the day’s new cases was also in central Hastings County, while three were in Belleville and one in Quinte West. All new cases involved people under 30. They were divided equally among people who were unvaccinated and those vaccinated fully.

Two other outbreaks remained active, though no new cases were associated with a Belleville child care facility and a Prince Edward County workplace.

Since the pandemic began, 588 of the region’s 1,288 local cases were due to variants of concern. Recoveries totalled 1,238. Twelve residents in total had died of COVID-19.

Among residents 12 and older, 84 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 74 per cent had received two.

Across Ontario, there were 807 new cases, 499 among unvaccinated people, 179 among those vaccinated, and 68 of people vaccinated partially. The vaccination status was not known in 60 cases.

There were also 738 recoveries and six more deaths.

To date 9,536 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

There were six more people in hospital, for a total of 326, who were testing positive compared to a day earlier. There were 169 patients in intensive care due to the virus. It was an increase of seven, with 88 testing positive, and included 105 people on ventilators.