Ages 18+ eligible to book vaccinations starting Tuesday
People turning ages 18 and older anywhere in Ontario can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Tuesday, May 18.
The provincial booking system will start accepting bookings for mass-vaccination clinics at 8 a.m. It comes more than a week ahead of schedule and is due to an earlier shipment of vaccine, provincial officials announced Monday.
Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved by Health Canada for people younger than 18. It’s approved for ages 12 and older. The booking system will note which clinics are not booking clinics for those who are still 17 yet turning 18 this year.
The current provincial plan is to allow people 12 and older to book appointments starting in the week May 31. Health units will also have the option of providing mobile and pop-up clinics for youth starting Tuesday.
No local plans for such clinics have been announced.
Hastings Prince Edward Public health issued a news release reminding residents appointments may not be available on their eligibility dates. Officials continue to ask for patience as vaccine increases in the coming weeks. Those who are eligible and haven’t received a first dose may join the local standby list at hpepublichealth.ca.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward continued on Monday to see-saw, rising to 62 after a few days of decreases.
There were 15 new cases in the region and 12 new recoveries announced in the health unit’s daily update.
Nine of the new cases were in central Hastings County, three in Quinte West, two in Belleville and one in Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto. Every area in the region except the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory had at least one active case.
Fourteen people with the virus were inpatients in Belleville General Hospital, six of them in intensive care and five on ventilators.
There had, since March 18, 2020, been 1,052 cases confirmed in the region, 989 recoveries and 10 deaths. Cases linked to variants of concern totalled 416.
About 40 per cent of residents had received their first dose of vaccine; three per cent were vaccinated fully.
The local seven-day case rate showed much improvement last week – 24.3 cases per 100,000 people, versus about 40 on Thursday. The two-week average was 58.5.
There was an average of 7.9 high-risk contacts per case – a rate still elevated compared to prior to the third wave.
Twenty-nine of the 62 active cases acquired the virus through close contact with a known infected person, the health unit reported. Twelve more were infected via outbreaks, while nine cases were due to local spread and could not be linked to any known source. The mode of transmission for 11 cases had yet to be confirmed.
Ontario reported 2,170 new cases, four deaths, and 2,953 recoveries on Monday, the health ministry reported.
To book an appointment, visit ontario.ca/bookvaccine. If you can’t book online, call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.