Ages 18+ eligible to book vaccinations starting Tuesday

People turning ages 18 and older anywhere in Ontario can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Tuesday, May 18.

The provincial booking system will start accepting bookings for mass-vaccination clinics at 8 a.m. It comes more than a week ahead of schedule and is due to an earlier shipment of vaccine, provincial officials announced Monday.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved by Health Canada for people younger than 18. It’s approved for ages 12 and older. The booking system will note which clinics are not booking clinics for those who are still 17 yet turning 18 this year.

The current provincial plan is to allow people 12 and older to book appointments starting in the week May 31. Health units will also have the option of providing mobile and pop-up clinics for youth starting Tuesday.

No local plans for such clinics have been announced.

Hastings Prince Edward Public health issued a news release reminding residents appointments may not be available on their eligibility dates. Officials continue to ask for patience as vaccine increases in the coming weeks. Those who are eligible and haven’t received a first dose may join the local standby list at hpepublichealth.ca.