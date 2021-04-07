Article content

People ages 60 and older in Hastings-Prince Edward and elsewhere in Ontario may now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.

Booking must be done through the provincial booking system, not local health units.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ages 60+ can book vaccination; 55+ can book at pharmacies Back to video

“We are very encouraged to be able to expand eligibility to those over age 60, but remind residents that we must remain vigilant until everyone is able to receive two doses of vaccine,” the area’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, said Wednesday in a news release.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to take advantage of the earliest possible opportunity to be vaccinated – either through a pharmacy, or through one of our clinics.”

People who registered to be notified when they became eligible must still book the actual appointment through the system, a release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated.

It noted if your age makes you eligible, there is no need to wait for an e-mail or call prior to booking.

“If available clinic times are full, please continue to check the website as appointment availability continues to be updated to respond to cancellations or changes in vaccine supply,” the release added.

“You will not miss the opportunity to get your vaccination.”