Article content Two years after introducing a municipal accommodation (MAT) tax levy of four per cent upon short-term accommodation businesses (STA) in the city, Belleville is having difficulty collecting from some owners who are refusing outright to comply, say city officials. While hotels and some bed and breakfast proprietors are remitting their so-called MAT, others – most notably in the Airbnb industry — are declining to pay the tax which is being deemed as lost revenue to city coffers and putting the municipality at a disadvantage when funding tourism advertising campaigns to compete against other tourism destinations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Airbnb owners withholding MAT payments: Panciuk Back to video Precisely how many Airbnb operators are not paying their MAT is difficult to say given the industry is not licensed or regulated by the city making an official headcount and ensuing enforcement not possible for the moment. Mayor Mitch Panciuk asked the Economic and Destination Development Committee now chaired by Coun. Sean Kelly to explore new means of recouping lost revenues from Airbnb operators who continue to flout the MAT honour system of tax payment.

Article content “Unfortunately, we have not received the promised co-operation from Airbnb and the short term accomodation (STA) sector is not participating in the MAT registration appropriately,” the mayor wrote in an April 30 letter to the committee. “Our colleagues in Prince Edward County have taken action to license the STA industry and I would also like to see this in Belleville. I have already spoken with Mayor [Steve] Ferguson to indicate our willingness to standardize our policies and bylaws dealing with the STA industry and would like your committee to take the lead in developing recommendations in this implementation.” In a virtual meeting of the EDDC Thursday, Coun. Kelly asked Karen Poste, manager of economic and strategic initiatives, to prepare a report for consideration after committee members agreed there needs to be a level playing field in which all in the accommodation sector are paying their fair share of the tax in question. Kelly pointed out “we’re asking people to be straight, and they’re not … it’s lost revenue.” Poste said a comprehensive report will be submitted for the committee, noting “we’ve had great cooperation from our local hotels, they’ve been collecting and remitting their four per cent since it was approved in 2019. We anticipate mainly with hotel costs we would generate somewhere around $900,000 a year in funds intended to promote tourism to support tourism in the local community.” But Poste said, “one of the challenges we’ve have had is collecting municipal accommodation tax from bed and breakfast locally. We’ve had some challenges although we originally got [corporate headquarters] Airbnb approval . They agreed to collect the MAT and remit it to us on behalf of their clients. They have since pulled back on that commitment and will not do it.”

Article content Airbnb, she said, is petitioning the provincial government to also tax other STA platforms as well to pay the tax. “The challenge for us is the staff resources for us to go out, for one, and identify all of the bed and breakfasts in the city. If you go on some of the city platforms, some days there will be 80 Airbnbs. Other days there will have 150 bed and breakfasts in the city,” Poste said. Dug Stevenson of the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board told the committee the MAT funds raised in the region have greatly helped put Quinte on the map and are needed to bring visitors and revenues to local businesses. Stevenson said, the board “receives 50 per cent as the eligible tourism entity less administration.” Committee member Egerton Boyce said he agreed with Mayor Panciuk on the need to standardize Airbnb tax collection. “Regulations are so important nowadays. People living in condominiums, I’m hearing about, you know, how some people see different neighbours every second day sort of thing. We need to have regulations in place. We need to know where they are and they need to be paying their fair share of the tax,” Boyce said. Kathryn Brown, chair of Downtown District BIA and committee member, asked if the city is working with Prince Edward County, noting “it is my understanding they did find a way of putting a bylaw in place that required licencing.” Brown asked Poste if the city was working with PEC county which has enacted a bylaw “to map out all of the STAs in the county as a means for tourism but also as a means to assist with bylaw enforcement.”

Article content Poste replied, “that is something we are actively looking into.” Committee member and hotelier Blair Gamble said he fully supports Mayor Panciuk’s push for solutions. “This is a big tax, adding four per cent to every consumable – if you were selling shoes or selling what have you – this is a big cost we have to add on to our clients. We would love to see that board flattened out.” Coun. Bill Sandison was in favour of “collecting the MAT from STAs. It comes down just to the framework. If a bylaw happens to be the best framework that we can put forward then that gives us the opportunity to deal with issues of enforcement.” Coun. Tyler Allsopp said Airbnbs not paying their share of the tax are enjoying a four per cent tax advantage over their competitors.

