Staff and volunteers of the Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward are asking for the public’s support this month as they raise funds for local programs.

The society has many services for people with dementia and memory loss and for their caregivers.

Alzheimer Society's virtual walk underway; pledges needed

Like so many charities, the society’s now raising funds online instead of staging in-person events, including its annual Walk for Alzheimer’s, which runs all month and spans Belleville, Quinte West, Brighton and Prince Edward County. It began May 1 and as of May 7 had raised $10,000, fundraising coordinator Amelia Huffman said. It’s sponsored by IG Wealth Management.

Fundraising is crucial for the society, which receives only 40 per cent of its annual funding from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Walks are normally held each year in several communities in the area.

This year, they’re encouraged to “Walk Your Way This May” and collect pledges. Walkers may also submit photos of their walks; it gives them a chance to win prizes and be featured on the local branch’s Facebook page.