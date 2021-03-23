Attempted murder charge laid in stabbing of officer

Article content

Quinte West OPP have charged a Northumberland County man with attempted murder and disarming a peace officer after Sunday’s stabbing of one of their officers.

The officer stopped a pickup truck on Highway 14 just west of Highway 62 just before 1 a.m., police reported. The truck struck the cruiser and the officer was stabbed in the upper body, they added.

“The officer is recovering in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote late Monday in a news release.

Police arrested a man about 9 a.m. Sunday following a large search involving several OPP units, Belleville police, an OPP helicopter, and another from Durham Regional Police.

Charles Parkinson, 26, was remanded into custody and is to appear in court Thursday via video.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.