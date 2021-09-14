Bay of Quinte election race tightens in final stretch: Pollster
Article content
Talk about a squeaker.
Advertisement
Article content
Both frontrunners vying to clinch the Bay of Quinte federal riding seat are in a near dead heat as Canada’s federal election enters its final stretch leading up to Sept. 20 voting day, according to one of the country’s top pollsters and political pundits.
Bay of Quinte election race tightens in final stretch: Pollster Back to video
Phillippe Fournier, creator of 338Canada.com, is calling the Bay of Quinte race too close to call, giving the outcome a “Toss Up LPC/CPC” designation with the Conservatives edging slightly ahead locally of the Liberals by a narrow margin.
Fournier’s numbers as of Sept. 13 show Conservative challenger Ryan Williams with a 1.2 per cent lead taking 35.4 per cent of the vote over Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis with 34.2 per cent of the vote.
The margin is tighter than final 2019 federal election results when Ellis garnered 39.2 per cent of the total final votes in the riding defeating former Conservative candidate Tim Durkin’s 36.8 per cent second-place finish.
Despite this election’s neck-and-neck campaigns between both parties, Fournier’s 338 Canada projections forecast a 58 per cent “odds of winning” for Williams over Ellis’ 42 per cent chance of holding on to his two-term MP seat.
With six days to go before voters hit the ballot boxes, it’s anyone’s guess how the final days of local campaigning will play out for the political rivals.
A physics and astronomy professor at Cegep de Saint Laurent in Montreal and political contributor, Fournier is the creator of the 338Canada project, a statistical model of electoral projections based upon opinion polls, electoral history and demographics data.
Advertisement
Article content
His latest research suggests Ellis has made up some ground since the third week of the election campaign when his 338 Canada figures showed the incumbent had fallen by six points from his former pole position at the outset of the election call in mid-August with Williams moving into the lead.
At the end of August, Fournier had forecast Bay of Quinte riding as “CPC leaning.”
As for the other three Bay of Quinte riding candidates, Fournier is forecasting New Democrat Party (NDP) candidate Stephanie Bell taking 18 per cent of the vote followed by People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Janine LeClerc with nine per cent and Green Party of Canada (GPC) candidate Erica Charlton taking 3.3 per cent of the total vote.
The margin for error for all party forecasts ranges between 2.8 per cent and seven percent.
Fournier’s numbers foretell of a slight bump in voter turnout for the NDP from the 2019 election with local results climbing from 12 per cent two years ago in the federal election to 16 per cent when polls close this coming Monday.
The 338 Canada projections suggest a weaker performance lies in store this election for the Green Party from the last federal election in 2019 with votes being halved from 6.1 per cent two years ago to a projected 3.3 per cent.
Next door race tight
Meanwhile, latest numbers as of Sept. 13 in neighbouring riding of Hastings, Lennox and Addington, predict a similar equally suspenseful nail-biter with a tight race down to the wire between the Conservatives and Liberals.
Advertisement
Article content
Fournier has also given that riding a “Toss Up LPC/CPC” designation given close projections based upon his computer-model predictions.
Conservative candidate Shelby Kramp-Neuman is in the lead by two points to capture a projected 37 per cent of the vote ahead of Liberal candidate Mike Bossio projections of taking 35 per cent.
The 338 Canada numbers predict NDP candidate Matilda DeBues currently has 15 per cent of the vote while Independent candidate Jennifer Sloan now has 5.2 per cent of the vote.
Trailing candidates PPC candidate James Babcock has 4.1 per cent and GPC candidate Reg Wilson has 3.1 per cent.
On his www.338canada.com website, Fournier writes that he relies upon demographic data and polling to make his projections in each riding and regionally to provincially and nationally.
“Careful considerations are given to demographics of each district, such as median and average household income, age distribution, language most spoken at home, etc. This data is used to make statistical correlations of voting intention swings between regions and districts,” he said.
His computer models takes into account everything from languages and median household income to population density and education as collected in the Canada Census.