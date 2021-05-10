Bayshore, Canniff Mills trails to be extended

“I do believe this is the first extension of the Bayshore trail in 21 years,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said.

The allocations were recommended in a written report by the city’s transportation and operations services director, Joseph Reid; the funds had been set aside during previous capital budget talks.

Councillors also agreed to pay $40,000 for further design and planning work at the Hillcrest site, where a former elementary school and city park are being combined and sports courts, washrooms and more are planned.

Council directed $300,000 to extend the 2.75-km Bayshore trail by to just east of Farley Avenue. A further $35,000 will link the Canniff Mills trail to a nearby playground.

“This extension will provide connections to natural areas within the city limits, create possibilities for future connections of neighbourhoods within the city, and connections through the former Bakelite property, once designed and approved,” Reid wrote. He added preliminary talks with property owners have begun. The former Bakelite factory land remains in private hands, with redevelopment plans still ongoing.

“I think this is going to get an awful lot of enthusiastic traffic,” Coun. Chris Malette said.

Following a design phase, construction is to begin this year.

“The trail will be constructed on the former rail bed” and start at Herchimer Avenue, Reid reported. A loop will be built just east of Farley Avenue to cross a creek and send trail traffic back to the west.

The city has already bought land south of the Canadian Pacific railway and west of Farley. Culvert installation, tree trimming, trail building and paving are needed. Lighting will also be installed.

Quinte Conservation supports the project and involved in talks about shoreline protection and more, Reid added.

The Canniff Mills Park Trail, meanwhile, is 1.45 km but does not reach a nearby playground in the Maitland Drive-Farnham Road area. The extension will run parallel to a pipeline in the area to reach the playground; the work is to be performed by city staff and is expected to be done by the end of June.

There is no current plan for lighting, Reid noted, and will have a gravel surface along the entire length.

And at Hillcrest Park, two basketball courts and four pickleball courts, along with a washroom/changing area and a picnic shelter are planned. Monday’s report and discussion contained no further updates on the project.

Watch intelligencer.ca for more on Monday’s council meeting.