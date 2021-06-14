Belleville council awards contracts for three playground upgrades
Three city playgrounds are getting upgrades after Belleville council awarded contracts for work in Haig Park, Stanley Parkette and Cascade Park.
Council on Monday voted to award the contract to design and build the playgrounds by Sept. 17. The work is to be funded entirely by the provincial and federal governments, Mayor Mitch Panciuk said.
“We are very grateful for them for this funding,” Panciuk said.
There were 423 responses to the 1,500 playground-replacement surveys distributed to the neighbourhood by mail, parks supervisor Rowland Cave-Browne-Cave reported.
Five per cent of responses came from neighbourhoods outside the area, but the three parks’ locations were represented almost equally in the rest of the responses, he noted.
Those who responded placed the highest priority on swings: more than 81 per cent listed them as “very important.” Benches and picnic tables were ranked as important by 34 per cent and very important by 61 per cent.
An April 22 open house gathered further public input on the projects.
“Each of these three playgrounds … all will be very different and their features are more in keeping with their community,” Panciuk told reporters, explaining how residents had voted on those features.
“This is all beautiful, brand-new equipment.”
Stanley Parkette’s playground will be rebuilt by S.F. Scott Manufacture Ltd., also known as Blue Imp. The city will pay $190,685 plus tax for the work. City staff deemed the firm to be the most qualified.
The parkette is an open space of half a hectare in the city’s southeast. It’s east of Farley Avenue and north of Bridge Street East.
After staff narrowed to two companies, the 27 participants at the April 22 open house voted on their choices. Eleven chose Blue Imp’s project; nine voted for New World Park Solutions’ submission. Not all visitors voted.
City staff, using criteria from the project’s request for proposal, then scored the bids and chose the winner.
Blue Imp’s bid did not contain the lowest cost, Cave-Browne-Cave stated, but “it offered the greatest value and most in line” with the request’s criteria. He recommended council award the contract. Council voted unanimously in favour of the recommendation and to award the contracts in the two other projects.
Haig Park, east of Haig Road and south of Bridge Street East, is a little less than one hectare in size. The mayor said its playground equipment is dated.
“That playground is probably from the 1960s. It’s still safe.”
Twelve participants of the open house chose ABC Recreation’s proposal versus eight for New World’s. City staff made the same choice, again noting its greater value.
The city’s net cost will be $191,556 plus tax.
And in 2.94-hectare Cascade Park,
The park is west of Sidney Street, south of Tracey Park Drive and north of Cascade Boulevard.
Residents at the open house favoured a proposal by the successful bidder, Openspace Solutions, over Blue Imp’s in a vote of 14 to six.
The city will spend about $195,000 plus tax.
Panciuk said it was a relief to award the contracts.
“The price of metal is going up significantly,” he said, describing the concern the pricing of the bids could change if the deals weren’t finalized.