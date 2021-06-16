Belleville council land acknowledgement ready for vote

The acknowledgement has been prepared by committee members Malette and Summer Bertrand. Bertrand is the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board’s Indigenous curriculum services coach. She was present for the early part of the meeting but unable to attend the acknowledgement discussion due to another commitment.

The council’s equity, diversity and inclusion committee had a brief discussion about it in Tuesday’s online meeting.

“I would like to make this part of that new beginning in that space,” Malette said.

Coun. Chris Malette, one of the people involved in the process, said he hopes official approval will come during council’s June 28 meeting, when councillors are to return to their newly-refurbished council chamber.

Belleville council’s Indigenous land acknowledgement is pending final approval and could be in place by month’s end.

Land acknowledgements are an increasingly common part of public gatherings and intended to show respect for and efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

“Just as the name implies, it’s an acknowledgement that we’re living on the lands of very First Nations. It’s the very least, I think, we can offer as the modern Canada that we are,” Malette said.

He said he hopes council will, on June 28, “have a little bit of a discussion on why everything in it is important.

“We begin with the acknowledgement that the land on which we gather this day is the traditional territory of the Wendat, Anishnaabeg, and Haudenosaunee Peoples and directly adjacent to the Mohawk Territory of Tyendinaga and we recognize other Nations of Indigenous Peoples living in our community,” the draft document reads.

“First Nations people continue to care for this land, help shape and contribute to our community today and for this, we show respect.

“We also acknowledge the treaties signed hundreds of years ago are as relevant today as when they were signed,” it continues.

Malette said the acknowledgement contains relatively few words, but they were chosen very carefully.

He said the reference to treaties may concern some people, but is important.

“Ask any Indigenous person today. These struggles are going on across the country. The very least we can do is to honour the treaties.”

Malette said it should be read during the opening of every meeting of council and its committees.

“When we come to gather to discuss the business of the city and our community, this is the kind of acknowledgement that needs to be made,” Malette said.

The councillor also said he and Bertrand agreed the work will not end there.

He said Bertrand and her father, a residential school survivor, will make a presentation this summer for the community.

“This is another part of our learning,” said Malette.