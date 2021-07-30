This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The retired family doctor is this year’s recipient of the Ontario Medical Association’s presidential award. It recognizes “exceptional and long-standing humanitarian service to the greater community … that brings honour to the medical profession,” the association’s website states.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Belleville doctor honoured provincially for humanitarian work Back to video

“The award recipient by their actions expresses the highest qualities of service by a physician that we all admire,” it reads.

“Dr. Mathieson embodies all the values of this award,” an association statement adds. “The award was given to her this year to highlight the immense contributions she made through her long career.”

Dr. Shalea Beckwith, a Belleville pediatrician, nominated Mathieson.

“It was very special,” Mathieson said Friday in a telephone interview.

“I didn’t even know I’d been nominated.”

An online presentation of the award was held earlier this year.

Originally from England, Mathieson studied medicine at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Though she worked mainly in family medicine, her career also included time in pediatrics, obstetrics, and psychiatry. She worked in Bermuda and Germany before settling in Hastings County in 1970.

Both she and her husband, Bill, were working in Toronto; prior to their wedding, he’d bought land in Springbrook, north of Stirling.

Dr. Mathieson said she wanted admitting privileges – something unavailable to family doctors in Toronto at the time. When Bill asked if she’d like to move to the countryside, she agreed, and began looking for a place to work.