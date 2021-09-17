Belleville grandfather's duck duties lead to award
They call him the Duck Daddy.
When Ron Fox moved into Belleville’s Quinte Gardens retirement home in 2018, he made an unusual request: could bring his egg incubator?
Staff granted his request, and he soon began hatching duck eggs and raising the ducklings to become pets for others.
The 84-year-old retired father of four daughters said he began the hobby while his children were young.
“They really enjoyed it and the neighbours did, too.”
It’s one of several volunteer tasks which now keep Fox busy around the private retirement home.
He also oversees with the Christmas model train and miniature village display and helps to tend the gardens and fish pond.
This month, Fox received an annual award from the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, an independent Ontario agency.
The Frank Kajfes Resident Champion Award honours residents who improve the lives of their fellow residents.
Regulatory authority spokesperson Ashley Audette said Fox was chosen from more than 50 nominees.
“The RHRA heard many inspiring stories of remarkable seniors who are making a difference in the lives of fellow retirement home residents,” Audette wrote via e-mail. “These stories demonstrate the strength and perseverance of Ontario’s seniors and serve as a reminder that seniors are capable of making a significant impact on their communities.”
“I was blown away,” Fox said. “I had no idea I was nominated … It was a real honour.”
Fox received a plaque and other gifts, and Nitin Jain, president and chief executive officer of the home’s parent company, Sienna Senior Living, donated $500 in Fox’s name to the Sienna for Seniors Foundation for elders in need.
He’s a Belleville native; his family owned the former Walker Hardware store on Front Street. After it closed, he worked at the Cashway store and its successor, Rona.
Each March, he orders 10 to 12 eggs from a Grafton-area hatchery. As part of an in-house joke, each is marked with the name of a residence worker.
General manager Susanne Lachapelle said it becomes a fun game to guess “who’s going to hatch first, who’s going to crack first.”
Tickets are sold for those betting on when the first egg will hatch; another contest is for bets on which egg it will be. Proceeds aid local charities.
Fox said he’s hatched various varieties of ducks. The last ones were Pekings – meat birds, but ones which end up as pets on farms or at private homes, and usually in groups. They grow to weigh about 10 lbs.
Eight to 10 birds actually hatch. Their first month or so is spent in a large cage and runway kept in the building.
“Especially during COVID, the interest was unreal,” Fox said.
He and Lachapelle said residents and guests delight in seeing and holding the fuzzy yellow celebrities.
“It’s a program we can run regardless of lockdown,” Lachapelle said. “This year we did chickens and ducks.”
When the ducks – carried in baskets – visit residents of the supported-living floor, Fox said, “It’s amazing to see their faces.”
Some residents have never seen a duckling in person, much less touched one, he said.
And there is no concern, it seems, about letting a Fox look after ducks. In fact, he said, the ducks get attached, imprinting upon him and viewing him as “their mother.
“If I put them down they follow me around,” he said. “I hate to see them go.”
But the goodbyes aren’t always final. Residents’ bus tours sometimes stop at the ducks’ adopted homes.
Fox, smiling proudly, recalled one such reunion.
“I hollered at them and they came out of the pond and came right up to me.”