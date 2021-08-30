Missing Belleville man found

Postmedia Staff
Aug 30, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Belleville police cruiser
Belleville police cruiser Photo by Luke Hendry

Belleville police say they have located a man who was previously reported missing.

Geoffrey Rodgers, 32, had last been seen at 5 p.m. Sunday, police announced during Monday’s noon hour.

But they announced shortly after 1:30 p.m. they had located him and his vehicle. Police thanked the public for providing tips.

They added no further information would be released.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers