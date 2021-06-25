





Share this Story: Belleville moves to double size of city industrial park

Belleville moves to double size of city industrial park

Article content Belleville city officials are taking the first steps to nearly double the existing 1,000-acre Northeast Industrial Park by a further 900 acres on lands to the east already owned by the municipality. As part of a three-phased plan to open up new industrial properties on city lands extending eastward to Atkins Road, the city is preparing a new blueprint for the industrial park expansion within the next two years, said Karen Poste, city manager of economic and strategic services. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Belleville moves to double size of city industrial park Back to video City staff have begun an environmental assessment process to identify sensitive lands as a first building block in the industrial park expansion. “We’re just now at staff level starting the environmental assessment process. If all goes well and quickly, in two year’s time we will be doing detailed design for the extension of roads and servicing into that area. It’s a big project, it’s one we’re very excited about and when it happens, it will generate lots of new investment for the city,” Poste said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Phase Two is currently designated industrial but is not zoned nor serviced while Phase Three lands are not designated industrial and will require revisions under the current review of the city’s Official Plan. “We will have about 900 acres in phases one, two and three so we will basically double the size of the industrial park,” Poste told members of the Economic and Destination Development Committee in a virtual meeting. “We know there is a need for this kind of land that is fully serviced and ready to go. We’re planning on developing it on a cost-recovery basis so whatever it costs us to develop and service those lands we hope to get that back in terms of the purchase price of that property.” Poste said in order to get moving forward, the city will have to go through “a substantial environmental assessment process” estimated to cost up to $750,000 and take two years to complete. “Out of that environment assessment will come some preferred road, servicing networks and layouts including the crossing of Bell Creek,” she said. Most of the property in the existing industrial park is now “fully developed,” she said, while the city has received two new offers on lots fronting the Phase One’s 90 acres of property near the latest College Street extension eastward near the former Sears Warehouse and Kelloggs. “We know as staff that if we don’t have a good inventory of a variety of sizes of fully serviced and zoned industrial land, we simply won’t have an opportunity to attract that kind of green field investment,” Poste said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A few years ago, the city extended College Street East to open up about 200 acres of industrial land,” she said, including the 90 acres immediately lying along the eastern fringe of the existing industrial park in Phase One lands. “So right now, what the city has available for sale that is fully serviced and zoned and considered to be shovel ready are the lands in Phase One,” she said, adding Bell Creek lands to the north bounded by Highway 401 will be protected. Located in the vicinity is Electrolab, Vision Transportation, Fed Ex, Mini Max. “We have offers to purchase on lots A and B and those purchases are not public yet. The city has reserved a 20-meter allowance between the lots A and B to allow access to this 90-acre parcel,” Poste said. “We’re actively marketing these Phase One lands, we do have considerable interest in this parcel but there are some challenges in terms of being able to provide potential buyers with the size of the lot they want. Of course there are additional costs servicing those lots and putting entrances in,” Poste said. City engineering staff are looking at designing a new road north from College Street extension into Phase One lands to provide access and a triangular property nearby has been reserved for a future connecting arterial road to any proposed Highway 401 interchange leading into the industrial park area, she said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville