Belleville plans studies for west side, Bell-North Front corridor

Two studies approved by Belleville council will set the stage for future development.



Monday’s council meeting was cut short by the earlier illness of Coun. Carol Feeney. Her colleagues voted to postpone until Sept. 13 the agenda’s larger items, but approved various projects.

They included contracts for two consulting firms to carry out studies: one for what’s known as the Loyalist secondary plan, the other for Bell Boulevard West and North Front Street.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk said the Loyalist plan could be “very important for the future of the city.

“This plan will open up that area for development, as was planned.”

It is part of the city’s official plan – a guideline for future development.

“This secondary plan will include how we’ll see development go, but also what type of servicing we need,” he said.

The roughly 950-hectare (2,347-acre) area to be studied is bordered by Wallbridge-Loyalist Road, Highway 401, Dundas Street West, and Avondale Road. North of farther north west of Palmer Road Sidney Street. North of roughly Bridge Street West, the area widens to include areas just west of Palmer Road and, farther north, west of the terminus of Tracey Park Drive.

“What’s really driving our increase in development charges is the sanitary capacity that area,” Panciuk said.

“We’re going to have to construct a sanitary pumping station; we’ve already got plans to run a dedicated line from there straight to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Council, acting upon a recommendation from city staff, voted to hire Dillon Consulting Ltd. to complete a study of the area. The deal is worth nearly $380,000 plus tax.