Belleville playgrounds reopen after Ontario reverses closure order

City-owned playgrounds in Belleville are now open.
Belleville playgrounds have reopened in the wake of the Ontario government’s reversal of its closure of them.

The closure, announced Friday, was reversed Sunday.

City officials announced Sunday all city playgrounds were open.

“The outdoor spaces play a valuable role in the wellbeing of Belleville residents,” a city statement reads.

“Parents are asked to ensure children are following COVID-19 safety protocols while enjoying the playground facilities.”

