Article content

Belleville police will not be conducting random stops of citizens as a result of Ontario’s lockdown restrictions, the city’s police chief says.

“I want to clearly articulate to our citizens that at no time will any member of the Belleville Police Service randomly or arbitrarily stop any pedestrian or motorist,” Chief Mike Callaghan wrote in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Belleville police won't do random stops: chief Back to video

He added the eighth and ninth sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms make it clear “all Canadians are to be free of arbitrary detention, search and seizure.”

Callaghan wrote his service is among those waiting for a chance to review the provincial legislation’s wording on checking the public for compliance with the stay-at-home order.

That legislation was due to be released Friday night, Callaghan said, adding he could not comment on specifics without having seen the government’s changes.