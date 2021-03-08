





Share this Story: Belleville to loan Quinte Humane Society $1M for new shelter

Belleville to loan Quinte Humane Society $1M for new shelter jpg, BI

Article content Belleville will provide a $1 million, interest-free loan to act as bridge funding for Quinte Humane Society to build its new $5 million shelter on lands it already owns at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Road. City council unanimously agreed to provide the secured loan as a backstop for the cost of the project even though society leaders said ultimately, they may not need to draw upon the Belleville funding when more donations come in. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Belleville to loan Quinte Humane Society $1M for new shelter Back to video The decision follows a similar decision by Quinte West council March 1 to also lend Quinte Humane Society $1 million at a super low interest rate of 0.78 per cent to get shovels in the ground with TaskForce Engineering this spring. Belleville has already committed $400,000 over eight years in donations and Quinte West a further $250,000, monies granted given the free-standing QHS serves as the regional animal shelter for both municipalities. The new loan, if needed by QHS to complete its build, will be drawn down from city reserve funds that now stand at about $60 million.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mayor Mitch Panciuk noted after council’s decision Monday “we’re the last step in this process to get the project started.” “We’ve delivered on the commitments we have made so it’s a proud day for all of us. Congratulations, and let’s get on with it,” the mayor said. Marilyn Lawrie, QHS director, was grateful for Belleville’s backing of the project and said with the last order of bridge funding in place, Monday’s council decision marks a turning point for the humane society’s long history. “Indeed, this is a momentous turning point for the future of the Quinte Humane Society. Thank you all very much. With everything working well, there will be shovels in the ground in the spring and you’re all invited,” Lawrie said. Earlier in the meeting, she reminded councillors that the former $11 million project has been pared down to a $5 million project and has been reduced in size from 16,000 square feet to a 12,000 square-foot space to reduce costs. The new secondary plan on 6.3 acres of property is also being supported with $3.1 million in donations to date from the community, Lawrie said. In phase one of construction, the society will realize core services, she said, of an animal care and adoption centre. “We have been able to keep the core care for the animals because that is what is first and foremost. What we have put in a phase two and phase three mode is … a community centre at one end of the building that we’re just going to hold off on,” she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Lawrie said at “the other end of the building that was certainly the costly part of the initial project was a veterinary centre, a veterinary clinic that was approximately $2 million. So, when we found out we were not getting infrastructure grants from the province and the feds, then was one of the first things to go. The care of the dogs, care or cats, care of small animals … are all in this secondary design,” she said. Belleville’s chief administrative officer Rod Bovay wrote in a report to council Monday that the loan was recommended by city staff “to assist with the construction of a badly needed new QHS animal shelter and administrative office.” Coun. Bill Sandison pointed out that until now, it’s taken 40 years and 12 consecutive councils to come up with the necessary funds to help the human society build a facility anew the community needs.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Belleville