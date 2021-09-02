Belleville unveils upgraded city council chambers
Article content
Sporting a modern look, Belleville’s city council chambers have been given a facelift while technically ushering city council’s meeting place further into the digital age.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s really, really exciting,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk in a reveal of the new look Thursday. “We now are able to take advantage of whatever comes down for the next 30 years.”
Belleville unveils upgraded city council chambers Back to video
After footing more of the bill than council expected, the $130,000 investment brings the chamber well into the digital age adding new tools and quality-of-life enhancements.
The facelift and digital overhaul will future-proof the council chambers to the ever-advancing impact technology has on our working lives.
“Even though it’s been really delayed, we have made advances,” said Marc Coyle, manager of information systems for the city of Belleville.
“The planning advisory, all of that agenda is created electronically. It’s all paperless, and all uses electronic approvals, which is something new. Same is done with the committee of adjustment. And as council makes resolutions, they are automatically recorded and the minutes are generated as the meeting goes on,” continued Coyle.
“So if there’s a matter that comes up, and we’d like to vote on this, the motion will come forward, someone will quickly put in the motion, it will appear on the screen, this council will vote and the minutes will be created instantly.”
To make sure all of these systems are running smoothly, fiber optic cables have been hidden throughout the chamber’s floor and walls interconnecting everything. While it can’t be seen, the networking cables are integral to supporting the digitally upgraded council chamber.
Advertisement
Article content
“There are 32 strands of fiber that come up to a back corner of the room to add new technology here,” said Coyle. “[We have] first class wi-fi in the ceiling – the old wi-fi system was never meant to be able to put through the amount of bandwidth that it was.”
The updated tools will change the way councillors conduct meetings and make choices for the citizens of Belleville, something that has been done the same way for more than a century.
“It’s very encouraging to see these 150 year old processes suddenly done in a new way,” said Coyle.
Taking part in the chamber reveal was Bill White, president of W.R. White Architect Limited.
The upgrades seen today arguably could not have been done without White’s involvement in remodeling city hall to what it is today.
First built in 1873 when Belleville’s population was just 6,000, more than a century later city hall was feeling the growing pains of the city’s growth and was deemed to be at the end of its useful life in 1988.
But White took it as a challenge, transforming the dated building while still maintaining its historical charm. By adding two floors to the structure, White was able to modernize and adapt city hall so that it could still be used to this day.
“This magnificent building was built way back in 1873 when the city had a population of only 6,000 people. So imagine coming up with a vision for that at the time and carrying it through. I mean, that’s immensely inspiring,” said White. “And that is the foundation that helped me get inspired to carry on.”
As Belleville will no doubt continue to grow, so will its buildings, community spaces and storefronts. The council chamber upgrades have ensured that no matter how large the city will grow in its future, council meetings will still have a place under the clock tower.
“It’s something really, really special,” said White. “Hopefully, the generations that come along will continue to improve it and make it better.”