Sporting a modern look, Belleville’s city council chambers have been given a facelift while technically ushering city council’s meeting place further into the digital age.

“It’s really, really exciting,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk in a reveal of the new look Thursday. “We now are able to take advantage of whatever comes down for the next 30 years.”

Belleville unveils upgraded city council chambers

After footing more of the bill than council expected, the $130,000 investment brings the chamber well into the digital age adding new tools and quality-of-life enhancements.

The facelift and digital overhaul will future-proof the council chambers to the ever-advancing impact technology has on our working lives.

“Even though it’s been really delayed, we have made advances,” said Marc Coyle, manager of information systems for the city of Belleville.

“The planning advisory, all of that agenda is created electronically. It’s all paperless, and all uses electronic approvals, which is something new. Same is done with the committee of adjustment. And as council makes resolutions, they are automatically recorded and the minutes are generated as the meeting goes on,” continued Coyle.

“So if there’s a matter that comes up, and we’d like to vote on this, the motion will come forward, someone will quickly put in the motion, it will appear on the screen, this council will vote and the minutes will be created instantly.”

To make sure all of these systems are running smoothly, fiber optic cables have been hidden throughout the chamber’s floor and walls interconnecting everything. While it can’t be seen, the networking cables are integral to supporting the digitally upgraded council chamber.