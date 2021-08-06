Article content

A Belleville woman reported missing Friday morning has been found safe, police say.

Police announced at 9:48 a.m. Friday that the family of Kennedy Buikema, 21, had been reported her to be missing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Missing woman found safe: police Back to video

But shortly after noon Friday, Insp. Rene Aubertin announced they had confirmed her location and safety.

He thanked all who provided tips to aid in the case.

No further details were released in the update.