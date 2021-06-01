





Article content A digital billboard advertisement painting Todd Smith, Bay of Quinte MPP, in less-than-favourable political light was abruptly taken down Tuesday hours after it went live overlooking Bell Boulevard and North Front Street intersection’s passing motorists, The Intelligencer has learnt. The Ontario Autism Coalition placed the paid ad as part of its ongoing struggle with the Ontario government to bring needs based assistance and funding to children on the autism spectrum at a quicker pace. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Billboard critical of MPP Todd Smith taken down hours after posting Back to video When posted earlier in the day, the billboard featured Smith’s oversized pixelated mug under a banner headline, “46,000 Autistic Kids left behind” and a large subhead claiming, “Todd Smith: All talk NO ACTION.” Contacted by The Intelligencer to speak to the billboard removal, Smith – who serves as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services – said he wasn’t aware of any details regarding the billboard being pulled.

Article content “I don’t know anything about it,” Smith replied. The Intelligencer placed a telephone call late Tuesday to the firm of Target Outdoor, which posted the billboard ad on behalf of the autism coalition, but company officials could not be raised on the line for comment as to who and why the electronic message was ordered taken down. On the firm’s website, the company said, “Target Outdoor specializes in billboards that get noticed. The advancement of LED Screens and associated technology allows us to provide signs that are colorfully [vibrant] and deliver lifelike images ensuring a premier promotion of your business in your targeted area.” Angela Brandt, president of the Ontario Autism Coalition, said she was highly disappointed in the removal of the billboard. “The main message is we have been continually stifled by this government since they dismantled the Ontario Autism Program. We have continued to try to communicate with them but they continue to ignore us. The billboard was the only way we finally felt we could be heard,” Brandt said from Toronto, “and even that was silenced.” “By taking this billboard down, they’re really stifling our message of autism awareness,” she said, adding a few members from the coalition will unravel a much smaller paper copy of the billboard graphic Saturday on the public sidewalk at the same location to still get their message out. The group will follow all COVID-19 pandemic physical distancing and gathering safety measures, Brandt said.

Article content Tony Stravato, a director on the Ontario Autism Coalition board, confirmed the organization received an email Tuesday from the billboard company that it was removing the content. In the email, Stravato said they were told the billboard company was following “a clause of no political advertising.” “We gave them the billboard design about a month ago, it was great, so there were no issues. It was up for possibly four hours max today [in Belleville] and we got an email saying … it can’t have any political advertising.” “They said we could modify it but basically take everything we have off. There’s no point. We spent hours and weeks designing this billboard trying to get the right things to say, we just wanted to make sure the facts were there and nothing else,” Stravato said. “We want everyone to be aware that the autism file hasn’t been taken care of,” he said. At issue, Stravato said, is more delays in providing needs based programs to help children. “It was supposed to start in April and now it’s June. People are just starting to get interviews,” he said. Belleville resident Sarah Daley, a mother of a son who is on the autism spectrum, said she wasn’t pleased when she saw the billboard content removed Tuesday. “It was up this morning, I took a video and a picture of it at 10 o’clock [a.m. Tuesday] and then I went by later after I heard it was not up anymore,” Daley said. “I’m disgusted that our voices are being silenced … and I don’t understand why it would be taken down,” she said.

Article content Daley said Ontario has only managed to roll out a pilot program to help 600 children with needs-based services yet the waiting list for assistance and proper funds to bring meaningful help has now grown to 46,000 children. Smith didn’t speak further to the billboard but did say the accusations against him and the Ontario government of doing little to help children with autism are simply not based in reality. Before the Ontario Conservatives assumed power, the former Liberal government was helping 10,000 children with autism, Smith said. His ministry is now providing assistance and funding to 36,000 children with autism, he said. In defence of his ministry’s ongoing work on the autism file, Smith told The Intelligencer Tuesday, “we’re investing $300 million more per year which is no secret. We’re up to $600 million per year in the Ontario Autism program, twice that of the previous Liberal government.” Smith said “three times as many kids are receiving support … 36,000 kids are either in a Legacy Behavioural program, receiving childhood budgets or one-time funding payments.” “We promised a new needs-based program, it’s now up and running, there are 600 kids in that program and we’re – through care coordinators and clinicians, we’re assessing the allotment of funding each kid is receiving and making sure we have a needs-based assessment tool that is working properly and we’ll roll it out to another 8,000 children in a new needs-based program,” Smith said.

