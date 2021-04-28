Article content

Drug arrests

Officers with Project Renewal, the joint-forces police drug enforcement, have charged two adults and youth and seized drugs from a Belleville home.

Briefs: multiple fires; drug charges

Several Belleville and provincial police units searched a home Tuesday and reported seizing 54.2 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The fentanyl “equates to potentially 542 lethal doses” with a street value of about $21,600, police stated.

Mercedes Rushlow-Stratton, 23, of Belleville, Deshawn White, 19, of Brampton and one youth are each charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

The adults were released pending court appearances May 31. The youth was also released.

No further information was released.