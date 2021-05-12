Businesses taking up free workplace rapid antigen tests
Businesses are responding in large numbers to a new workplace rapid COVID-19 testing program partnership between Ontario and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the province said Wednesday.
The new program – which includes testing in workplaces through the Quinte West Chamber of Commerce – offers free testing for workers in their places of employment.
“In just two weeks, Ontario has received orders for more than 850,000 rapid tests and is quickly delivering them to small- and medium-sized businesses in more than 40 communities across the province,” the province said.
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said the response and ensuing testing gives extra protection for workers.
“Our government’s top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Ontarians. As we continue to vaccinate more Ontarians, testing remains a key component of Ontario’s pandemic response,” said Elliott.
“By supporting the use of rapid antigen tests by more businesses, our government is helping to provide an additional layer of protection for workers and their families.”
“Rapid antigen point-of-care testing goes hand in hand with public health measures, such as symptom screening, physical distancing, masking and hand hygiene. Any positive results from a rapid antigen point-of-care test must be confirmed with laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing,” she said.
Through the Provincial Antigen Screening Program, Ontario has already delivered more than nine million rapid testing kits to nearly 1,600 workplaces. Test shipments to essential businesses have more than tripled since the beginning of April.
“To help stem the tide of the third wave and prevent workplace outbreaks, we launched the new rapid testing portal. We’re asking every business that’s able to be open, and particularly those in hot spots, to participate in Ontario’s COVID-19 Provincial Antigen Screening Program,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Join the nearly 300 essential industry sites that include rapid testing in their arsenal of safety measures to keep workers and their families safe.”
Businesses are encouraged to participate in the program by visiting COVID-19 testing for organizations | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario.
Program eligibility was recently expanded to include any business that is allowed to be open and requires staff to work on-site.
“This program complements our recently launched rapid testing initiative for small- and medium-sized businesses through the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, providing them with a useful tool in the fight against this pandemic,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. “If your business is essential and open, ordering free rapid tests through your local chamber of commerce is another way to help keep transmission low and workers safe.”
A COVID-19 rapid screening test can be performed anywhere (e.g., on-site, at the place of employment) and does not require shipping a specimen to a lab for processing. It takes about 15 minutes to yield a result.
However, any positive results from a rapid antigen point-of-care test must be confirmed with laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.