"Canada's supposed to be about" inclusion, county warden says

“We pledge to do our part in reaching out to our Indigenous communities and working with them to end – forever – the inequalities that separate us, and to share in the process of reconciliation,” said Phillips.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission found thousands of children died after being forced to attend such schools; the system is now described by legal experts and others as cultural genocide. Students suffered abuse in many forms.

Rick Phillips on Thursday prefaced his monthly report to county council by saying the county had lowered its flags to half staff to “express our shock and sadness” at the recent discovery of a mass grave of Indigenous residential school students in Kamloops, B.C. He also acknowledged more graves have since been found and linked to residential schools in other parts of the country.

Hastings County’s warden is promising greater inclusion and calling on municipal leaders and citizens alike to end discrimination.

Article content

In a telephone interview, he said he called Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Donald Maracle following the Kamloops discovery to express his support but they had yet to speak directly.

“Hastings County is there to support the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte in any way we can,” he said. “The same goes for the Algonquins in the northern part of our county.”

He said council has supported past initiatives by both groups and is ready to be of further service.

Phillips said there has been no other outreach by county officials apart from his call.

“We’ve simply made the invitation” to talk further, he said.

He also recalled the June 6 deaths of four members of the Afzaal family of London, Ont. after they were struck by a vehicle. The family’s nine-year-old boy was hospitalized.

A 20-year-old man now faces four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. The prosecution has stated it was an act of anti-Muslim terrorism. Most of the family had emigrated from Pakistan to Canada.

“We as leaders in our county of Hastings must all work together with the rest of our country to advocate for and ensure that the rights of all Canadians, regardless of race or religion, are respected and protected,” Phillips said during the meeting. He called it a “senseless attack.”

When hate-related attacks occur, he said after the meeting, “You just think to yourself, ‘What in God’s name are we doing? What has society, in some cases, come to?’”

He said Canadians, must ensure those coming to the country “know that they’re welcome.”