Article content

Belleville police have reopened Cannifton Road North after closing it early Friday for an investigation.

Someone reported at 1:34 a.m. a man had been injured seriously, Sgt. Brad Lentini wrote in a news release. Paramedics took the man to Belleville General Hospital and then to Kingston Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cannifton Road North reopens amid police investigation Back to video

Officers closed the street between McColl and Latchford Streets but reopened it at 9 a.m.

The Belleville police emergency response team and detectives are involved in the investigation but police were not releasing any further information as of 9 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.