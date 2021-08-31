Cast your vote early at Bay of Quinte returning offices

Bay of Quinte riding voters eager to exercise their franchise don’t have to wait until Sept. 20 election day to cast their ballots for their political candidate of choice.

Quinte residents can now vote early at Elections Canada offices in Belleville and Quinte West to avoid long line-ups at polling stations on election day, say riding organizers.

Doug Geen, assistant returning officer, said on site at the Elections Canada office at Belleville Plaza voting is now open and taking early ballots until Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Voters will also be afforded the opportunity to vote at advance polls yet to be announced.

Early voters can also visit the Elections Canada office in Quinte West at the Trenton Town Centre at Suite 115 at 266 Dundas Street East in the downtown.

Geen is working alongside Larry Zadow, returning officer, to ensure voting of thousands of Quinte residents goes smoothly and safely in weeks to come.

“Voters are welcome to come in, they are encouraged to come in. We can take their vote here now and we’re all set up and ready for them to go,” Geen told The Intelligencer.

“Voter cards are not out yet so residents will need pieces of identification. So, a driver’s licence if you have one – that’s the one piece of id that covers everything,” Geen said. “That will do it all.”

For those who do not have a driver’s licence, they can present two pieces of alternate identification “one of which has to have your address on it.”

Voters can vote seven days a week at both Belleville and Quinte West Elections Canada offices, he said.

“We’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. [weekdays], Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon until 4 p.m. It’s seven days a week,” he said.