Cast your vote early at Bay of Quinte returning offices
Bay of Quinte riding voters eager to exercise their franchise don’t have to wait until Sept. 20 election day to cast their ballots for their political candidate of choice.
Quinte residents can now vote early at Elections Canada offices in Belleville and Quinte West to avoid long line-ups at polling stations on election day, say riding organizers.
Doug Geen, assistant returning officer, said on site at the Elections Canada office at Belleville Plaza voting is now open and taking early ballots until Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Voters will also be afforded the opportunity to vote at advance polls yet to be announced.
Early voters can also visit the Elections Canada office in Quinte West at the Trenton Town Centre at Suite 115 at 266 Dundas Street East in the downtown.
Geen is working alongside Larry Zadow, returning officer, to ensure voting of thousands of Quinte residents goes smoothly and safely in weeks to come.
“Voters are welcome to come in, they are encouraged to come in. We can take their vote here now and we’re all set up and ready for them to go,” Geen told The Intelligencer.
“Voter cards are not out yet so residents will need pieces of identification. So, a driver’s licence if you have one – that’s the one piece of id that covers everything,” Geen said. “That will do it all.”
For those who do not have a driver’s licence, they can present two pieces of alternate identification “one of which has to have your address on it.”
Voters can vote seven days a week at both Belleville and Quinte West Elections Canada offices, he said.
“We’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. [weekdays], Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon until 4 p.m. It’s seven days a week,” he said.
Geen said early voting is already drawing a “steady flow” of voters to the Belleville office.
“It’s picking up as we get further into the event,” he said. “It will continue to grow. Our advance polls are coming up rather quickly so that will get people out as well.”
Elections Canada staff are working on setting up advance polls in three corners of the riding.
“We have 12 different [advance-voting] locations within the riding. There are four in Prince Edward County, four in Quinte West and four in the Belleville area,” he said.
Details of the locations of advance polls will be posted on elections.ca.
Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors, according to Elections Canada.
To check if you are registered or to register to vote, use the elections.ca website or call 1-800-463-6868.
Geen also noted that Elections Canada is looking to hire election workers now as the workload intensifies closer to election day.
Interested persons can contact Elections Canada for temporary employment opportunities.