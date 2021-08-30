Police briefs: Child pornography charges, assault, theft, mischief

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A female Belleville youth faces an assault charge following a complaint Monday evening on Pine Street.

“A number of youths were around an apartment, harassing the occupants. When one of the occupants came out to tell them to leave she was assaulted by a female under the age of 18,” Belleville Police Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote in a news release. He added the occupant sustained minor injuries.

Police found and charged one person, who is now due in court Oct. 19.

Theft from vehicle reported

Police in Belleville are investigating the reported theft of compact discs from a vehicle parked on Applewood Drive on the night of Aug. 26.

The case was reported to police at 2:51 p.m. Monday, police stated Tuesday, adding they had no suspects.

Sign damaged

Belleville police were still looking for suspects Tuesday morning after someone damaged a sign on North Front Street.

The damage to the sign, which was close to the street, was reported to police at 2 p.m. Monday, police stated, and occurred sometime during the previous night.

Child pornography charges

Provincial police have charged a Wellington resident with accessing and possessing child pornography.

A police news release stated officers searched a Wellington home on Aug. 26 and seized several electronic devices.

Andrew Morton, 51, is charged. He was held pending a bail hearing; no date or further details were released.

“Child sexual exploitation is a devastating reality in our communities. Every person held accountable is a step towards fighting this horrific act,” the release quoted Det. Supt. Tina Chalk of the OPP criminal investigation services as saying.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is asked to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the brochure entitled, “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business.”

“Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on this or other cases is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.