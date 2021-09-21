City accepts donation for Dr. James Bertram Collip courtyard project 

Mayor Mitch Panciuk and operations planning and development manager of Transportation & Operations Services Rowland Cave-Browne-Cave on behalf of the City of Belleville were pleased to accept a cheque for $50,600 from the Dr. James Bertram Collip Memorial Committee Tuesday.

The funds will be put towards the Dr. Collip Courtyard and Refection Garden being developed along the Bayshore Trail behind the Belleville General Hospital, the City of Belleville said in a press release.

Dr. James Bertram Collip, a resident born in the City of Belleville, played a significant role in the discovery of insulin for the treatment of diabetes.

With 2021 marking the 100th anniversary since the discovery which has saved millions of lives around the world and won a Nobel Prize, the Dr. Collip Courtyard and Reflection Garden will serve as a commemoration of the occasion and as a permanent reminder of the role Dr. Collip played in this achievement.

“The Dr. James Betram Collip Memorial Committee is very pleased to see our vision coming to life,” said Rowland Tipper, chairman of the committee.

“We would like to give a special thank you to our two major donors, Sanofi Pasteur Limited and Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. These plans would not have been possible without their generous support. We look forward to unveiling this beautiful monument and opening this new community space to the public very soon.”

A public unveiling ceremony for the Dr. Collip Courtyard and Refection Garden will be held Oct. 16.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to the city’s website and social media channels for event details in coming weeks.