This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk extended best wishes to winning candidates in Monday’s elections.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City briefs Back to video

“Thanks to all of the candidates who let their names stand in yesterday’s federal election. We’re grateful for their efforts in making Canada a better place and for their service to our country,” Panciuk said in a city press release.

“I extend my congratulations to Shelby Kramp-Neuman and former Belleville councillor Ryan Williams on their election to represent Belleville residents in the Parliament of Canada. All of us on Belleville City Council look forward to working with them moving forward,” he said.

“Through the course of the election I met with candidates to share the city’s priorities. I am confident that both Shelby and Ryan know what we need as a city and will support those needs.”

Clarence Bird Park work set to start

Construction at Clarence Bird Park in Belleville is set to begin Mon., Sept. 27 limiting access to certain areas of the park, including the playground.

Upgrades will include the addition of a paved, recreational lifestyle trail around the park, the city said in a press release Tuesday.

Phases 1 and 2 of the project will consist of the establishment of the gravel trail loop, electrical service installation and infrastructure, parking lot expansion, tree planting and other improvements.

Work is expected to be completed mid-to-late November. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages for future updates.