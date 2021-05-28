





City chamber plans array of summer events: Raycroft

Article content Bored out of your skull and dreading a string of long hot summer days ahead bereft of any social events that once promised fun and entertainment? Think again. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City chamber plans array of summer events: Raycroft Back to video The Belleville Chamber of Commerce isn’t about to let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of safe, summer fun in the city for COVID-19 weary residents after a long, trying winter and spring. Under contract with the city to stage a series of events, Chamber CEO Jill Raycroft said the chamber is once again putting on a wide array of creative concerts, food festivals busking performances to entertain city residents. In a virtual presentation to the city’s Economic and Destination Development Committee, Raycroft presented a detailed look at chamber-organized events that offer something for all ages. “This year, we are still planning within those pandemic protocols. So, the approach is going to be we’re going to look at smaller, more frequent entertainment features in safe outdoor spaces with limited gatherings,” Raycroft said.

Article content “Hopefully, we will see something move up and open up more in the fall, but we continue to partner with other organizations to build on family favourites and there’s an $80,000-plus investment from the city contract plus cash and in-kind contributions from community partners,” she said. Events will be further funded via $26,000 from sponsorships deferred from last year as well as $33,000 from new community sponsorships and grants. The chamber, she said, “benefitted greatly with the Downtown District (BIA) in the last couple of years and we started to reach out to other partners.” Raycroft shared a quick look at a number of events now in planning by chamber staff. Lion’s Club Virtual Concerts on the Bay – Up to 14 acts will be broadcast virtually online and by YourTV recorded prior at the Empire Theatre in Belleville. Canada Day – Celebrations will feature a procession of 25 vehicles passing by all Long-Term Care homes and health care centres. The celebration will also include Community Heroes, nominations for which, will close June 10. Recognition certificates will be handed out by senior politicians at West Zwick’s Park. Curbside Culture – Last year’s popular Curbside Culture food passport program will be revived to feature international food venues throughout Belleville including Downtown District eateries (French, Canadian and Mexican). The celebration will also feature Waterfront Popups (India, Jamaica and Syria) and featured countries at city fairgrounds July 9, 10 and 11 will see food served up from Germany, Italy, Thailand and carnival treats. Existing city locations include Atlantic Canada and Tibet.

Article content Buskers on the Bay – Nine days of busker entertainment will be on tap at West Zwick’s Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning in late July and running through September for nine weeks. Market in the Park – Scheduled for Sept. 12, the event will showcase 20-25 local artisans (Downtown District Side Hustle vendors) as well as well as Kiwanis Kids’ Kite Festival at East Zwick’s and possible Midway rides such as a ferris wheel and others. Lions Live – Set to entertain Sept. 19, the event is pending COVID-19 relaxation of gathering rules to allow for live event concerts including scheduled Al Langlade-Trilogy Classics Live (Styx/Journey/Foreigner) while providing opportunity for up to 75 artists at the event. Lions and Empire Theatre is generously sponsoring the event.

