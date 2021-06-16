





Share this Story: City council in brief: housing incentives; Herchimer rebuild; more

City council in brief: housing incentives; Herchimer rebuild; more Photo by City of Belleville

Article content Belleville council has approved more than $13.4 million in incentives to build affordable housing. Councillors voted in favour of the community improvement plan incentives during a Monday meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City council in brief: housing incentives; Herchimer rebuild; more Back to video They also approved a contract to rebuild southern Herchimer Avenue and directed funds to buy a rescue boat, create a memorial garden, make various other infrastructure repairs, and more. The city’s community improvement plan was approved in December 2020 and led to a financial analysis showing the city could create incentives to build 544 new affordable-rate rental units. Council has set a goal of creating a total of 1,000 new rental units, both affordable and market-rate, by 2025. The plan includes 17 new and updated programs to spur development, redevelopment, and remediation of brownfield lands. The new units will each cost the city about $24,568, policy planning manager Desta McAdam wrote in a report to council.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Coun. Paul Carr said it’s “unfortunate” council must take the initiative. Senior levels of government should do more to address the system’s “structural issues that are inherently wrong” and the Bank of Canada has yet to “tap the brakes” on inflation, he said. It’s “unfathomable” someone making less than $20 per hour could afford housing costs, Carr added. The incentive plan is “kind of like plugging a hole in the front of your boat when the back of the boat is missing,” he said. He said he supports it but remains frustrated with the provincial and federal governments. Coun. Bill Sandison called the city’s approach “a flagship program” and credited the “tremendous amount of work” performed by staff. He said the plan helps to increase the tax base and is an incentive to move here. “The benefits far outweigh any initial financial support we’re providing,” said Sandison. “We will do more” if the programs succeed, Mayor Mitch Panciuk said, suggesting this council or future ones could add funding. Council can also, at any time, opt not to fund the improvement programs. In other council news: Herchimer work: Gordon Barr Ltd. won the contract to rebuild Herchimer Avenue from Dundas Street East to Keegan Parkway at a cost of $6.8 million plus tax. The job will add storm sewers to eliminate ditches, replace the 1940s watermain – and sanitary sewer system, and add a new storm sewer and stormwater management facility. The latter will discharge into the Bay of Quinte.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The intersection of Herchimer and Dundas will be rebuilt to include turning lanes and pedestrian crosswalks on all four quadrants, and there will be a railway crossing at the Canadian Pacific Railway line. City project manager Stan Czyczyro reported the watermain is prone to breaks which flood area properties. Most of the work will be completed this year, but the section between Dundas and the railway will end in 2022, council heard, in order to take advantage of low water levels in the area and to provide time to arrange logistics with the railway. Collip garden: Councillors finalized a contract with Madison Excavating and Landscaping Enterprises Inc. for work on the Dr. Collip Courtyard and Reflection Garden. The project is to cost $129,000 plus tax. The courtyard and garden are to be created long the Kiwanis Bayshore Trail behind Belleville General Hospital. Is in memory of Belleville-born biochemist Dr. James Bertram “Bert” Collip, who in 1921 discovered an insulin-purification process, a key part of developing the drug as a medication for diabetes. The Dr. James Bertram Collip Memorial Committee proposed the concept in 2019 and has raised $50,150 to date. The projected completion time is in 2022, with the courtyard’s creation preceding that of the garden. Parade plans: Staff of the Belleville and District Chamber of Commerce are planning for another drive-past format for the Santa Claus parade, but the plan may change if pandemic restrictions allow. Mayor Panciuk said there will definitely be an event “and we’ll do everything we can” to return to a more traditional format, if permitted. Rescue boat: Council approved the purchase, at a cost of $54,500 plus tax, of a Kingfisher Falcon boat to be used for rescues by firefighters. It’s to replace two 20-year-old Seadoos.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville