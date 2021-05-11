





Article content Belleville council has endorsed a call by Cambridge council in support of Ontario requiring employers to provide workers at least five paid sick days. Councillors debated at length the issue during their Monday meeting. It stemmed from a resolution by the City of Cambridge asking Premier Doug Ford to take further action on sick days. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City council joins push for five paid sick days Back to video An Ontario requirement of five days would give workers at least 10 paid sick days per year, the Cambridge resolution states. The number is still less than the 14-day isolation period for COVID-19. There are repeated and increasing calls from workers, advocates, and politicians for paid sick time continue as COVID-19 spreads and workplace outbreaks continue to be linked to rising local case counts. “In the United States, the introduction of a temporary paid sick leave was associated with an estimated 50 per cent reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases per state per day,” reads an April 28 report by Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table.

Article content “Paid sick leave will reduce overall cases, protect communities from the burden of COVID-19, and keep businesses open,” it states. As of Monday, there were seven outbreaks of the virus in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, all in workplaces, including Belleville General Hospital and two child care facilities. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is among the organizations supporting paid sick leave. Coun. Kelly McCaw, a business owner, said the issue is “quite easy to pass on to employers” yet the pandemic has “been paralyzing” for them. “We all know small businesses are barely able to survive now,” McCaw said. She said she would not endorse a local motion to support Cambridge council’s resolution. “It’s not that I dispute it,” said McCaw. “I just don’t see how small business can sustain five paid sick days and survive.” If businesses don’t survive, she said, some workers will not have jobs to which they can return. Coun. Paul Carr said front-line workers have been hit hard by COVID-19. “I know there was once an age and time where you got a little extra pat on the back if you showed up sick – shows dedication – but we live in a different world now. A virus has paralyzed the globe, has paralyzed economies, has destroyed families. “There has to be ways and means in which to protect not only the people on the front lines, but their families and other coworkers.” He said there was a need for a unified voice instead of “what we are doing here.”

Article content Carr acknowledged the burden upon small businesses. He also said provincial and federal relief programs require sick people to apply, something which may be difficult when sick. He said he couldn’t imagine being off work and not knowing when the next paycheque would come. “I don’t think any of us can put ourselves there.” In the meantime, he said, low-paid workers much choose between working while sick and staying home while losing vital income. Providing sick days not only protects workers but also “the employer and all the other workers … in that business,” said Carr. H asked about the “cost of businesses, right now, with sick employees out” and so many virus hotspots that the province is locked down. Coun. Bill Sandison said he would not support the motion as written. He warned against legislating five paid sick days beyond the pandemic. Ontario should instead grant five days but for a limited period, he said. “Five doesn’t seem like enough,” Coun. Sean Kelly said while noting he still supported the motion. Coun. Tyler Allsopp, also a small business owner, said his business was declared essential and has worked throughout the pandemic. His business has a policy requiring sick workers to stay home and seek COVID-19 testing. Upon providing proof of a negative test result, he said, workers are reimbursed for the sick time. He said he knows not every business can do that. He said he weighed the cost of sick days against those of an outbreak shutting down his business and of the related cost to families. Such an outbreak “would cost me significantly more than the maximum of two per cent per employee” posed by five sick days, he said. “I felt that the health of the workers and the ability to continue in business was more important,” Allsopp said, noting the issue isn’t limited to the pandemic. Coun. Garnet Thompson, a longtime employee of small businesses, said “most employees will not take advantage” of the time. He said situations in which employees spread illnesses at work should be avoided. “The safety of the employees, as well as the employers, has to come first,” said Coun. Carol Feeney. All but McCaw endorsed the motion in the final recorded vote, passing the motion.

