City council may license, regulate short-term accommodations
Belleville council is considering steps to regulate short-term accommodations, a move intended in part to reduce the sector’s impacts upon the local housing crisis and city neighbourhoods.
The accommodations, as defined by city director Karen Poste, involve the renting of properties – such as homes or secondary suites within houses – for periods of less than 30 days.
City council may license, regulate short-term accommodations
They’re an increasingly-popular alternative to more traditional accommodations, including hotels, motels, and bed-and-breakfasts.
But they’re also removing properties from the housing market and the focus of complaints about excessive noise, parking, traffic and litter, council membersr said during Monday’s meeting at city hall. Not all pay the new municipal accommodation tax, either, and they aren’t subject to the same regulations followed by traditional accommodation businesses, council heart.
Councillors directed staff to recommend a process for collecting the municipal accommodation tax and, by the Oct. 12 council meeting, prepare a report outlining options for licensing and regulating the operation of short-term accommodations, or STAs.
“It’s not just for the money,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said, describing it as a question of what is an appropriate use of housing.
“This is about the impact this is having on our neighbourhoods.”
The city’s economic and destination development committee met Aug. 26 and did not recommend implementing licensing and regulation of STAs, Poste reported.
The committee recommended staff develop way to ensure all STAs collect and remit the four per cent accommodation tax.
Poste, who oversees economic and strategic initiatives, told council there are 100 to 150 STAs in the city and “it is unlikely that a reasonable license fee will cover all the costs associated with the administration of these regulatory processes.”
Councillors, though, pushed for swift action, possibly in partnership with other municipalities, to ensure Belleville is prepared as STAs multiply.
The Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, in partnership with the city, may soon enter talks with Napanee, Quinte West and Brighton to work together on the issue, Coun. Sean Kelly said.
“Prince Edward County is finding that it’s dramatically increased property values for properties that are licensed,” Poste said.
At the same time, she said, “In a few short years, 20 per cent of their housing stock was converted into short-term accommodations and taken out of the housing market.”
But she said starting to licence STAs would be “a pile of work” given the inspections and regulations that would follow.
There had been hopes Ontario would create provincial legislation but talks with provincial representatives ended that hope, Poste said.
“The province is not looking to implement anything in the short term,” she said.
Coun. Chris Malette said the issue is a “massive” one in Prince Edward County, one in which a family member has experience.
He said there are 1,200 STAs in that county but it’s “estimated there are likely two to three times” that number in operation.
Talk to anyone involved in the licensing, he said, and you will hear “it’s cumbersome, to be very diplomatic.”
The best-known STA website Airbnb, is “not going to play ball with us,” Malette said.
Panciuk said the company agreed to work with the city on the issue, then said staff would work only with provincial officials.
Coun. Bill Sandison said STAs in the city already represent “the equivalent of two hotels” and the situation must be addressed before that increases to 500 or more.
Poste said a conservative estimate indicates STAs could add $80,000 annually in accommodation tax revenue; half would be given to the regional marketing board.
Coun. Paul Carr acknowledged STAs “provide a niche in the tourism sector,” one he doesn’t discourage. But he said it could lead to problems and the city, with regional partners, should be “aggressive” in addressing it.
Coun. Kelly McCaw said operators can’t be blamed; she said Ontario tenancy law makes it difficult to be a landlord and STAs are a lucrative option.
Malette said the upcoming staff report must outline the process and costs for licensing and regulating them, adding he does not want to create a new bureaucracy for the task.