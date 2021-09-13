Belleville council is considering steps to regulate short-term accommodations, a move intended in part to reduce the sector’s impacts upon the local housing crisis and city neighbourhoods.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The accommodations, as defined by city director Karen Poste, involve the renting of properties – such as homes or secondary suites within houses – for periods of less than 30 days.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City council may license, regulate short-term accommodations Back to video

They’re an increasingly-popular alternative to more traditional accommodations, including hotels, motels, and bed-and-breakfasts.

But they’re also removing properties from the housing market and the focus of complaints about excessive noise, parking, traffic and litter, council membersr said during Monday’s meeting at city hall. Not all pay the new municipal accommodation tax, either, and they aren’t subject to the same regulations followed by traditional accommodation businesses, council heart.

Councillors directed staff to recommend a process for collecting the municipal accommodation tax and, by the Oct. 12 council meeting, prepare a report outlining options for licensing and regulating the operation of short-term accommodations, or STAs.

“It’s not just for the money,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said, describing it as a question of what is an appropriate use of housing.

“This is about the impact this is having on our neighbourhoods.”

The city’s economic and destination development committee met Aug. 26 and did not recommend implementing licensing and regulation of STAs, Poste reported.

The committee recommended staff develop way to ensure all STAs collect and remit the four per cent accommodation tax.

Poste, who oversees economic and strategic initiatives, told council there are 100 to 150 STAs in the city and “it is unlikely that a reasonable license fee will cover all the costs associated with the administration of these regulatory processes.”