City council wrangles over ‘one-sided’ video on ward changes

Divided Belleville city council members wrangled Monday over a proposed redrawing of the municipal electoral map from the existing two wards to four. Anger boiled over in a virtual meeting with long councillor faces asking Mayor Mitch Panciuk and city clerk Matt MacDonald why a city-produced video posted online with a public survey appears to editorialize in favour of the four-ward map called for by the mayor. Panciuk was pressed for details as to who authored and approved the 3:56-minute video which a handful of councillors levelled is, in effect, a $5,000 taxpayer-funded infomercial crafted to sway voters toward a four-ward system as the city culls public input from ratepayers this summer in time for a fall decision. "Belleville is experiencing incredible growth since amalgamation with Thurlow in 1998, the population of the municipality has increased from 44,000 to 55,000 residents," the video states without attributing the source of the information.

"That population growth across the municipality has led to an unbalanced and unequal two-ward representation," the video asserts. "This four ward alignment would create improved representation for all residents in Belleville." Coun. Garnet Thompson was livid after watching the video and said he's fielded inquiries from taxpayers asking about the video's contents and where the city got its information. "I've had comments that the video is very one-sided and I realize we have to be positive going toward this, but if you watch that video, you would walk away and say that's (going to a four-ward system) gotta be the greatest thing in the world. Well, there's no negativity in there, no downside. Is there anything negative about going to a four-ward system? There's nothing in there," Thompson said, adding "council never had any input in the video or the questionnaire." "Putting this in the minds of the people that this was the only way to go, to go to a four-ward system, is totally wrong," Thompson said. Mayor Panciuk countered council did have input when it voted in May for the city to forge ahead to gather public comments on the four-ward idea before making any decisions. "I will point out to you that was a decision by council to proceed with the consultation process and this is part of it. You talked about the video. Obviously, the video wasn't convincing enough to have you change your mind on it. So, I think residents and people filling it out have the opportunity to put their opinion forward," Panciuk said.

The mayor said, "I know people who have also watched that video have not agreed with it and have voted that way and they've been happy to share that information with me." City clerk Matt Macdonald said the information video was produced by the city to provide context for a companion survey to gather public input on the ward changes proposed by Panciuk before council reviews the matter in a further bylaw reading Aug. 9. The city clerk said the script for the video was assembled and written by a cross section of staff and signed off by the mayor's office for release online to go with the survey. "The rationale behind putting something of that nature out was to provide some context to the issue. Certainly staff's perspective and some rationale was we want educated voters, some context for voters, participants in the survey for what they are being asked to provide some input on," he said. "How it was determined, how it was put out there; it was a team of staff, City of Belleville, corporate services, city clerk's department, IT staff, staff from communications and staff from the mayor's office," Macdonald said. He said the context of the mayor's ward-revision proposal was presented to council and approved for public consultation. Coun. Sean Kelly, a radio presenter, conceded the video "was well produced and shows Belleville as a nice community, so whoever put that production piece together, thank you, it was quality." But, Kelly said, "having worked in the media 30 years – and I watched that video; again this is not a shot at the writers — I took a couple of notes. When the broadcaster said 'there [are] rural and urban discrepancies' that was a statement. That to me, when I listen to the video, the implication is that there's already discrepancies in the city and in my two-and-a-half years, I don't see it. That sentence could have been a little misleading."

"The video talks about 'improved representation,' then it talks about the 'conversation for our entire community.' Well, that line struck a note with me. I'm not opposed to the ward system going to four. However, I suggested strongly at the meeting we had about this, let the people decide with a referendum in October 2022. That's the democratic process, put the question (to go to four wards) on the ballot." Kelly said, "my concern is how we are rolling the information out to the citizens of Belleville. Is it fair, is it balanced and does it speak to what the ward system is without any bias, that's all." Mayor Panciuk stepped back into the debate to speak to Kelly's query. "The video is consistent with the direction of the discussion and the reasons for proceeding with the consultation process at the meeting in May as was decided by council," he said, reminding councillors the matter will be debated once again at the Aug. 9 meeting. A visibly agitated Coun. Thompson chimed in quickly, "it's too late now." Coun. Paul Carr said he had concerns about what he believed were loaded questions in the online public survey and queried whether the city will have reliable statistics to properly judge public opinion on whether to move ahead any ward changes. Carr said, "I've received calls from the public about it and when you're spending $5,000 of taxpayer dollars on this (video), these questions need to be asked, and be asked in public." Coun. Bill Sandison said "what is important is that we as a council have a discussion. The outcome is secondary and hopefully will reflect good judgement and be in the best interests of the residents we were elected to serve." Sandison said the way forward requires "open mindedness, not entrenchment, it requires consultation and consensus to effect meaningful change." The video and survey can be viewed, meanwhile, by visiting https://bellevillewards.ca . Visitors to the website must view the video before being prompted to fill out the survey.

