City dedicates newly named Egerton Boyce Bike Lane

For years, Belleville has enjoyed the "Edge" over other municipalities when it comes to the vision and political will to construct visionary new bicycle lanes for public use. In honour of Egerton (Edge) Boyce's tireless advocacy to create relevant, new bike amenities for leisure and daily transportation, the former four-term, 15-year city councillor from 2003-2018 was feted Friday with the naming of the newly opened Egerton Boyce Bike Lane linking Loyalist College to the urban areas along the West Hill in Belleville. An arched entranceway bearing his name at the Avonlough Road crossing of the paved lane – destined to be called 'The Edge' by students — will be erected in weeks to come to recognize Boyce's unwavering efforts to create healthy, active bicycle and walking lanes and trails in the city. A plaque with Boyce's grinning mug and a short inscription chronicling Boyce's contributions to cycling were also unveiled at the ceremony.

Article content In the lush greenery along the trail, Mayor Mitch Panciuk lauded Boyce’s commitment that led to the opening of the active transportation trail which is fully lit at night and will be monitored by Loyalist College to give students a safe and healthy path to attend the college by their own steam. Panciuk said “it is very fitting that we are naming this particular path connecting the City of Belleville to the Loyalist College campus as a safe active transportation trail in honour of Edge’s contributions and to encourage more eco-friendly activities in our city.” “It was during his time on city council when this link was first approved,” the mayor said, lauding Boyce for riding public transit for a month as well as riding his bike exclusively for another month when he served on council to better grasp the functionality of using a bicycle as a primary mode of transportation. Boyce’s efforts led to the city being awarded in 2017 the “Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community Award from the Share the Road Coalition [and] was successful in receiving $430,000 in funding” for cycling infrastructure. The mayor declared June 25, 2021 as Egerton Boyce Day in the city. Todd Smith, Bay of Quinte MPP, said he, like Boyce, used to travel by bicycle to and from Loyalist College during their studies many years ago and said the new trail will be a far safer path for students to access in-class studies. “Congratulations, you really were at the cutting edge of a lot of those green and active policies and this is such a well-earned honour,” Smith told Boyce who was flanked by his mother Beverly at the ceremony.

Article content Robert Jakes, president of Belleville On Bikes, told The Intelligencer Boyce’s work has led to a new awareness of bicycling in the city and the creation of bike lanes to enjoy the pursuit of life on two wheels. Jakes said he and Boyce attended the Ontario Bike Summit in 2016 to present the city’s plan and timetable for new biking paths. “Edge’s part of the presentation was truly memorable and Belleville was the darling of the conference. We went from no on-road infrastructure to a functional network in three years. As of today we have added roughly 20 km of new bike and multi-use infrastructure,” Jakes told the gathering. In his remarks to the gathering of community leaders including present and former council members and Police Chief Mike Callaghan, Boyce said he was “humbled” by the honour. With the obvious absence of his educator and historian father Gerry Boyce — a seven-year former member of city council from 1991-1997 who could not attend the event — the younger Boyce was emotional at the dais. After years of advocating for bicycling in the city, Boyce said, “as we all know I became hooked on educating fellow citizens and educating, begging at times, pleading at times, harassing at times fellow councilors” to create more cycling venues. In time, Boyce said the “citizens of the city were accepting of the idea that cycling was a leisure activity but more importantly also as a means of transportation.” He thanked former mayor Taso Christopher for giving him the latitude to pursue his “passion to create a cycling community.” “I am honoured to have my name on this plaque today but I recognize all of those councilors, staff, organizations and Belleville on Bikes and citizens who have worked together to make this absolutely possible,” Boyce said.

