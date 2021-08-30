City dog park closes during the day for upgrades

Article content

East Zwick’s Dog Park will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 13 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The closure will allow city work crews to complete upgrades at the popular site for pet owners, the city said in a media advisory Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City dog park closes during the day for upgrades Back to video

Work will include the replacement of perimeter fencing, gates and updating the main entry.

The park will be reopened outside of the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. work hours each day, but will remain closed during construction for the safety of residents and workers.

For more information, contact Parks and Outdoor Spaces at: parkconstruction@belleville.ca .