City dog park closes during the day for upgrades

East Zwick’s Dog Park will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 13 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The closure will allow city work crews to complete upgrades at the popular site for pet owners, the city said in a media advisory Monday.

Work will include the replacement of perimeter fencing, gates and updating the main entry.

The park will be reopened outside of the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. work hours each day, but will remain closed during construction for the safety of residents and workers.

For more information, contact Parks and Outdoor Spaces at: parkconstruction@belleville.ca .

