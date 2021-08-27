Article content

The Recreation, Culture and Community Services Department is excited to share the recreation program offerings available for Fall Session “A”.

Registration will kick off Monday at 8:30 a.m. for city taxpayers and Thursday, September 2 for non-city taxpayers. Registration will be available online through the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre website, by telephone at 613-966-4632 and by appointment only for in-person registration.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City releases its recreation programs for the fall Back to video

The session runs from September 13 to October 22 (six weeks) for fitness and wellness programs, September 13 to October 31 (seven weeks) for aquafit programs and September 20 to December 12 (11 or 12 weeks) for swimming lessons. Our programs are designed to help promote physical and mental wellbeing, with activities for all stages, ages and abilities. The online Activity Guide is now available with all of the details for this next session.