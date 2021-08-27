City staff tweaking recruitment of medical professionals
Belleville is tweaking a proposed expansion of its recruitment program to draw not only new family doctors and specialists but also new nurses and support staff to the city’s medical community.
The city’s Economic and Destination Development Committee asked city staff in a virtual meeting Thursday to refine incentives to be enhanced under a widened headhunting effort to bring more qualified medical professionals to the city.
Karen Poste, manager of economic development and strategic initiatives, told the committee “our focus on family physicians needs to continue” to fill vacancies opened through attrition and retirement but also expand the hunt for nurses and support staff.
Poste noted renewed recruitment efforts are underway at the behest of Mayor Mitch Panciuk earlier this year who asked the committee to explore the issue.
Panciuk said in a letter submitted to the committee in May, “the time has now come to consider if this program should be enhanced to increase the amount of funding and to consider the addition of non-physician medical staff and specialists.”
The mayor wrote $4.6 million in Elexicon dividends were spent on the recruitment program which has seen 36 family physicians and four specialists set up in Belleville in recent years.
Medical students selected as candidates for the recruitment program are given $150,000 ($25,000 per year for six years of post-grad studies) to pay down medical school costs in return for at least five year of practicing in the city following graduation and internship.
The issue is critical given many city residents are orphaned without a family doctor despite the success of the program attracting dozens of more doctors to the city, Poste said.
“Despite the fact we have attracted more than 40 physicians, we know we have had a number retire with very large patient loads and there are more family physicians who will be retiring in the next number of years,” Poste said,” that will orphan more patients.”
The city, however, also needs a raft of other medical professionals in coming years, she said.
“The pandemic has certainly highlighted the critical need for more nurses, registered practical nurses and personal support workers,” Poste said, adding specialist positions are equally important to recruit.
The city’s incentive plans work in concert with recruitment programs in place at Quinte Health Care and Hastings Manor.
In a report to the committee, Poste has made three recommendations to the committee.
One suggestion is to establish a bursary fund at Loyalist College to attract nursing graduates to stay within Belleville, a second recommendation is to continue family doctor recruitment and a third also calls for a specialist recruitment program offering a $75,000 incentive paid over five years to successful applicants.
Coun. Bill Sandison fully supports the program but said he believed the “report needs to be fine tuned a bit, it would be really helpful to understand for each of the categories – RN, RPN and PSW – what incentives are currently in place by Quinte Healthcare to understand the financial support that they need there.”
He also noted the city needs to refine how the municipality will provide the support.
“For instance, an RN that may have $15,000 in expenses through tuition fees and other admin. charges over a two-year period versus a PSW who, through an accelerated program can complete the program in 21 weeks so, I don’t think the $5,000 for each category is the right approach,” Sandison told the committee.
“I think we need to tailor it based upon the cost for each. I’d like to see that information come back before we advance it.”
The committee asked Poste for more detailed information in a revised report for further consideration.