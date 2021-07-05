Conservative leader O'Toole makes Quinte stopover

With talk yet again swirling in Ottawa of an election call by the Liberals in late summer, party electoral machines are gearing up once again including the Conservative Party of Canada.

Leader Erin O’Toole, MP for Durham, was in Bay of Quinte riding Sunday amid word of a possible fall election to talk strategy with Conservative candidate of record Ryan Williams.

O’Toole was in town for a short 30-minute visit with Williams and his election campaign team to ensure everyone is on the same page ahead of Canadians going to the polls.

The leader endorsed Williams in a press release for the latter’s business acumen helping to run the family’s hotels in Quinte.

“We are fortunate to have a candidate like Ryan Williams, who understands small business, whose family have been big supporters of the area, and who can speak about securing the future with a small family including Jack, Ryan’s son, who shares a same name with my Jack,” O’Toole said.

Williams told The Intelligencer they talked of the long history of 8 Wing Trenton and O’Toole’s connections to Canada’s largest airbase as a former serving member of Department of Defence.

“It’s always nice when a leader comes through because we can talk policy and strategy before an election is called. We don’t know when it’s going to be called but we expect it to be called very shortly,” Williams said.

“We’re ready, that’s the important thing. The election is on the top of their (Liberals) minds, top of our minds,” Williams said. “Our job is to be ready for it.”

Williams, who resigned his Belleville city council seat earlier this year to campaign more fully, said he has been doing soft campaigning to unseat incumbent Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis, since November of last year.

O’Toole has released a five-point plan which includes a focus to secure jobs, secure the economy, secure accountability, secure the country, and secure mental health.