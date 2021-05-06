Contaminants found in water at military's Mountain View detachment

Article content

Federal officials are planning to test a military property in Prince Edward County after contaminants were found at the site.

Routine environmental monitoring revealed poly- and perfluoroalkylated substances, or PFAS, near the landfill at Canadian Forces Detachment Mountain View, Department of National Defence officials stated Thursday in a news release.

The substances are “are manufactured chemicals used in a variety of consumer and industrial products, including cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foams. Metals and other substances were also found near the detachment’s landfill,” the release explained.

They were found both in surface water and groundwater on the property and are believed to be related to “be related to the past use of firefighting foams for training, as well as past waste management practices at the detachment’s landfill,” the release added.

“Currently, there is no evidence that PFAS are present in residential wells beyond the detachment’s property,” it stated.

“As a precaution, we will be working with nearby property owners to determine whether they rely on private well water, how it is used, and if testing for PFAS is required.”

Testing by an independent environmental consultant will begin this month and help to determine “To protect the privacy of residents, the sampling area will remain confidential. We will continue to test and analyze results from the detachment and nearby private wells, if required, to better understand the sources and impacts of PFAS in the area.