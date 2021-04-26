





Article content City council disagreed in a virtual meeting Monday with a motion recommending two citizens for vacant seats on the city’s Belleville Public Library Board as well as Transit Operations Advisory Committee given concerns about the way the nominees were selected for consideration. In an amended motion, council ultimately decided the city will advertise the open committee positions publicly to give all citizens equal opportunity to throw their names in the ring for the volunteer positions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council calls for fair, open committee selection process Back to video Concerns were first raised by Coun. Paul Carr who said he wanted to ensure that all interested citizens were given a chance to apply for committee positions. He questioned the offering up by city staff of two names in a proposed motion and asked for an amendment that both committee “citizen committee appointments be deferred until such time as the city has publicly advertised for these opportunities and that city council consider applications in a future closed meeting as the process involves identifiable individuals.”

Article content Coun. Garnet Thompson seconded Carr’s motion to amend. Carr said, “we don’t really have a prescribed process outlined in our procedural bylaw.” He said, “that since the appointments for the committees have always been through a public advertisement process — it’s what we have done recently with the mid-term — council needs to be consistent with that process.” “As I reflect on this further, I believe it is more reasonable, fair and transparent to have a truly public process with equal opportunity for all applicants, to all residents to apply and a process that is inclusive.” Chair of the library board, Carr said his committee does not have a meeting until June 15 “so we have time for a public process and also sitting on transit [committee], we don’t have a problem with quorums even if we were missing a public member in the past.” He noted “these are two very important boards in a group of many boards and I think if we’re going to talk about opportunity and inclusiveness then this is an opportunity to practice that so that’s why I bring the motion forward.” Mayor Mitch Panciuk took a time-out with city clerk Matt MacDonald to discuss the procedural aspect of the motion to speak to “Coun. Carr’s comments that should be noted or corrected for the record,” he said. Panciuk responded that “we’re dealing with vacancies that were created with the appointment of Coun. Feeney [leaving the said two public vacant positions open] to city council.”

Article content “We filled our public member boards back in February when we appointed Coun. [Tyler] Allsopp to fill for Coun. [Patricia] Culhane’s vacancy. We put a call out for committees at that time and we received 60 applications previously and those were used to fill those vacancies,” the mayor said, noting the city had “applications on file for these two committees and I’m very satisfied with the calibre of candidates we’ve got here.” Panciuk said that according to the city clerk’s opinion offered earlier to council, the city is required to conduct committee applications in open session since 2014. The mayor said the two applicants being considered Monday — Michael Harris for transit and Jennifer May-Anderson for the library board – were “excellent nominees.” Panciuk said he asked in an April 13 email for councilors to recommend persons to be included in the running for the committees by April 21 but heard back late from Carr. Coun. Chris Malette asked clerk MacDonald if the latest two nominees were sifted from the last batch of 60 names submitted to council in February and the latter replied he wasn’t sure. He asked if “those committee applications were recently submitted specifically for these appointments. Is that what I’m hearing?” Panciuk replied, “yes.” Coun. Sean Kelly said he didn’t want to question the candidates but the process. He pointed to the push for citizens’ applications starting Feb 12 pointing out that “we wanted it to be a more inclusive city where everybody has a chance to participate and put their name forward. We did have 60 people apply for 10 openings, seven women were appointed.”

Article content Kelly, chair of the inclusion committee, said recommending the two open positions now without a similar advertising call “is a step backwards where we’re not opening it up to everyone and I’m here to speak to that. That’s all I have to say on this.” Coun. Thompson said he also had nothing against the two suggested nominees and reminded council that “I would like to see this back in camera … I find it very awkward doing it in open session because those people I have voted not to accept on the committee and two others to put in the committee, I though was very awkward. If we are going to be inclusive, I think it’s very important to go back, accept applications and put it in camera.” Each appointment also needs input from the chair of each committee beforehand, he said. Panciuk said “I have no issue with going and circulating it again. The likelihood of having these two recommendations back before you is pretty high.” With Carr’s friendly amendment in place, council agreed to advertise the two committee volunteer positions publicly asking for new applications to come forward and they will come back to council for a decision at a future date.

