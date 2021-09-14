This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Council defeats four-ward proposal in 6-3 vote

Council defeats four-ward proposal in 6-3 vote Photo by City of Belleville

Article content Belleville council has voted against creating a four-ward system.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The issue consumed 100 minutes of Monday’s four-hour, 21-minute meeting at city hall. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council defeats four-ward proposal in 6-3 vote Back to video During a lengthy, divided discussion, only Mayor Mitch Panciuk, who last spring proposed the change, and Couns. Bill Sandison and Kelly McCaw supported making the change via a bylaw. Many of the other six councillors blasted the process and the concept, while some took shots at the motivations behind it. “City council, its composition, and how it’s formed belongs to the people,” said Coun. Paul Carr, who with Sandison represents rural Ward 2, the former Thurlow Township. “This exercise was never to satisfy the guiding principles of a ward-boundary review,” charged Carr. “Under the guise of virtue signalling and woke politics, it’s nothing more than a political maneuver for the next municipal election,” Carr said. Panciuk, in a lengthy defence of his “fair, representative and balanced alternative” proposal, said the urban Ward 1’s size gives its residents an unfair advantage over those of Ward 2. “That inequality is unfair and undemocratic,” he said. The mayor added it poses a barrier to having an inclusive, equitable and diverse council and amounts to “substantive inequality.” He also said it makes it “financially irresponsible” to hold special elections to fill council vacancies, since a Ward 1 election costs nearly as much as a full one. Panciuk said the differences in population between the city’s two current wards means the city does not comply with a precedent set by the Supreme Court. Carr disagreed, inviting council members to provide legal opinions stating otherwise.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Council divided Coun. Sandison gave a long report on his consultation with other municipalities and experts on the subject. He said “the overwhelming majority” of more than 50 calls and messages he received “were in favour of the four-ward proposal.” Sandison called it “infinitely better than the status quo” because it would mean more equity and representation, especially for voters in Ward 2. The current system allows Ward 2 residents to choose two councillors, while Ward 1 residents choose six. Voters in each also vote for mayor. “This works the way it is right now,” said Coun. Sean Kelly. He said voters in a four-ward system “could be limited to two people in their neck of the woods.” He and others said councillors in either ward can and do respond to the concerns of residents from outside of their wards. Kelly said getting elected “is tough” but not impossible and noted the last election resulted in four new councillors. A public feedback period on the subject garnered 744 responses, Kelly said. Fifty-nine per cent of the 724 respondents to a survey did not favour a four-ward system. The lack of responses – less than 1.5 per cent of the population – is insufficient for choosing a new system, Kelly said. Coun. Kelly McCaw critiqued what she called an “old boys’ club” – a weekly radio panel session involving past and present members of council and others – which she said was “dictating” what council should do. “Maintaining the status quo does nothing – nothing – to break down the barriers for people to run for council,” said McCaw, recalling her 2014 election as one of two women in a field of 22 candidates. Four wards would offer more opportunity, including for women, who do not want to run for council and find it difficult, she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Coun. Tyler Allsopp said half of the women who ran for council in 2014 were elected and “if more women ran, we would probably see more of them being elected.” He objected to the “old boys’ club” remark, noting he’s sometimes part of the radio panel. While both Guelph and Lambton Shores – each cited by Sandison – considered making ward changes, Allsopp said, “Neither of them adopted a new system.” Coun. Carol Feeney said a four-ward format “does support equality and gives people equal representation” but there was not enough public feedback to warrant a change. “This was and remains simply a bad idea,” Coun. Chris Malette said of the proposal. He said many people have called the process “change for change’s sake” and another dubbed it a “solution looking for a problem.” Residents “understand quite well – they just don’t want it,” he said, adding council has more important matters to address, though he did not cite any. Process criticized Coun. Garnet Thompson said the process was the third case in this council’s term of council acting without proper public consultation. The others were the attempt to fill a council vacancy and limiting members of council to three terms, he said. McCaw interrupted on a point of order, saying the comments weren’t relevant to the ward issue; Panciuk did not recognize her objection. The mayor said broad discussion was needed given the important subject. Thompson continued by criticizing a city video and survey questionnaire during the feedback period.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’ve heard loud and clear that the whole matter was slanted right from the beginning with the video and the questionnaire,” Thompson said, saying each was designed to garner favour for four wards. “We need to have proper dialogue,” said the veteran councillor. He said there was “no sense” in expanding beyond two wards. Coun. Paul Carr said council did not have any input into the content of the video and survey. He said the four-ward push was “an election strategy and an attempt to build the next council” and should have involved a third party to oversee it. Carr said his last election campaign included stops at 95 per cent of Thurlow addresses but there were only a “handful” of discussions about the ward issue. “There’s no demonstrated desire for change.” Carr said he was not lobbied about the proposal and declined an invitation to meet with the mayor. “I didn’t have my chances of re-election shown to me. I didn’t see a list of who’s being recruited for the next election, maybe to get rid of a ‘difficult councillor’ – probably because I won’t buy what’s being sold.” In calling the bylaw’s proposal a “political maneuver,” Carr said he “won’t be surprised to see further schemes in the days ahead.” Mayor defends proposal The mayor called the last several months of work “a very positive process” of “healthy and respectful” consideration. Panciuk said council was required by law to decide any changes before year’s end. The proposed bylaw was “not about changing councillors,” he said. He said it would have resulted in the same number of councillors elected and the current ones all stand an “excellent” chance of returning. Addressing claims of a biased video, he said it and the survey reflected what would have been presented at a town-hall meeting, but the pandemic prevented one. “I have nothing to personally gain or lose” in changing the ward system, said Panciuk. Councillors did not rule out a future referendum on the matter. Panciuk said a future change is “inevitable.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville