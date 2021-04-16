Article content

Hastings County staff are recommending council enroll in a Belleville police program intended to create a registry of security cameras.

City police have asked the county to take part in the Camsafe program. County staff say the program does not involve increased surveillance and involves no cost to the county.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. County may join police security camera registry Back to video

It’s an online registry of closed-circuit television and cloud-based (internet) video cameras within the city.

Residents, businesses and government agencies can register the locations of their cameras.

“It is important to note that the site is only looking for the locations of the cameras and a contact person,” county information technology director Larry Dean wrote in a report to the county’s community and human services committee.

“No account information or other details are necessary. Registrants can put as much detail as they want in their account, including screenshots of what the camera captures,” he added.