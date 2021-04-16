County may join police security camera registry
Hastings County staff are recommending council enroll in a Belleville police program intended to create a registry of security cameras.
City police have asked the county to take part in the Camsafe program. County staff say the program does not involve increased surveillance and involves no cost to the county.
It’s an online registry of closed-circuit television and cloud-based (internet) video cameras within the city.
Residents, businesses and government agencies can register the locations of their cameras.
“It is important to note that the site is only looking for the locations of the cameras and a contact person,” county information technology director Larry Dean wrote in a report to the county’s community and human services committee.
“No account information or other details are necessary. Registrants can put as much detail as they want in their account, including screenshots of what the camera captures,” he added.
Police investigating incidents can log into the program’s administrative site, find cameras which are registered, and obtain the owners’ contact information – nothing further.
“If the officer requires any video footage, they would reach out to the owner of the camera directly and make a request.
“The benefits of this program are tremendous, both to the police and public,” Dean wrote.
He said it could “add a layer of security to the community at large, especially in the event of a major incident where time is paramount – such as a kidnapping or active-shooter investigation.”
Dean also reported that even during non-time-sensitive cases, the program can save police “hours of legwork” in searching for available recordings.
“We probably have 20 properties that we can register,” community and human services director Erin Rivers told the committee during Wednesday’s meeting. They include county-owned housing, county headquarters on Pinnacle Street and Hastings Manor on Dundas Street West.
In a later interview she said she was not aware of any privacy concerns raised thus far.
“If it takes one criminal off the streets or stops one child from being abducted, I can’t see any reason why we wouldn’t (participate),” said Belleville. Coun. Kelly McCaw.
“It is a really good initiative,” added Quinte West Coun. Terry Cassidy.
He said it was not a case of looking for problems in areas where cameras are located.
“It should not be seen as an intrusive sort of thing, but rather as something that adds to the safety and security for people who live in those different residences.”
Council’s decision on joining the program is expected to come during its April 29 meeting.