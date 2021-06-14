Cousin requests WW2 veteran's name be added to monument
Belleville’s municipal staff are reviewing a resident’s request to add another name to the city’s Second World War monument in Memorial Park.
In a May 25 letter to council, resident Don Kellaway requests the name of his first cousin, naval reserve veteran Clarence Truman Buker, be added to the monument.
Buker served with the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve during the war “and as a result of his service he contracted malaria and was incapacitated until his death in 1947,” Kellaway writes. He enclosed copies of federal documents supporting the request.
Information from the Canadian Virtual War Memorial lists Buker’s rank as stoker first class. He died Sept. 24, 1947 at age 34 and had served with HMCS Cataraqui, a Kingston-based naval reserve division.
Buker was the son of Beatrice Buker of Toronto; he left behind his wife, Gladys Buker, of Belleville, the record shows. He was buried in Belleville Cemetery.
Kellaway added either the family or the federal government did not “take the required action” in 1947 to list Buker’s name on the cenotaph.
Council voted to refer the matter to city staff for further review.
That referral will direct workers to consult with others to ensure the addition of Buker’s name would be “appropriate,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said. He said it could involve similar consultations to those held prior to the addition in 2019 of three local veterans’ names to Belleville’s First World War monument.
The Belleville Veterans’ Council, the Canadian Forces Health Services Group were consulted; the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment Museum contributed funds.
Council specified no timeline for the review.